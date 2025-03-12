НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points

росен желязков започна спецакция пунктовете продажба горива
Снимка: Министерски съвет
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:12, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A specialised operation has started, carried out by several government agencies and coordinated at the Interagency Coordination Centre for Countering Smuggling. The operation involves the Ministry of the Interior, the National Revenue Agency (NRA), the Customs Agency, and the Metrology Agency. This was announced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the start of today's government meeting on March 12.

"The aim is a massive inspection of fuel sales points both in terms of fiscalisation infrastructure, tax evasion and fuel quality," the Prime Minister said.

Zhelyazkov also mentioned that debates are still ongoing between the first and second readings of the country's budget, as well as the budgets for the Social Security Fund and the National Health Insurance Fund.

"The first quarter is already ending, and we still don't have a budget for 2025, which poses a serious challenge to the work of revenue agencies for this year. But I believe that the Ministry of Finance, the NRA, and customs will be up to the task with the support of other state agencies to meet the government's ambitious revenue programme," the Prime Minister stressed.

Measures taken by the Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency and in toll management are continuing, and the acceleration of the system for monitoring average speed has been discussed.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Tahov reported to the cabinet that the Agricultural Food Chain Law is ready, and public discussions on it will begin tomorrow, including with interested industry organisations. The deadline set by the Prime Minister for the new law is March 15, and it is expected to be met.

Zhelyazkov reiterated that the law should be discussed with retail chains and consumer organisations to find the best approach for enforcement.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
16:59, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections
CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections
16:48, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
16:05, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
15:46, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
14:56, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
14:39, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
14:09, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 "Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
12:44, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
22:53, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
20:48, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena
Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena
20:12, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
19:24, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Времето на илюзиите свърши": ЕК представи плана за превъоръжаване на Европа
"Времето на илюзиите свърши": ЕК представи плана за...
САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие
САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие
780 гласа фантоми - кой колко е изгубил и минават ли "Величие" бариерата?
780 гласа фантоми - кой колко е изгубил и минават ли...
"Величие" протестират срещу подмяната на вота с автопоходи в София и Варна
"Величие" протестират срещу подмяната на вота с...
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Напусна ни великият Норайр Нурикян
Напусна ни великият Норайр Нурикян
Петър Петров: Сагата с делото за изборите е съгласувано мероприятие
Петър Петров: Сагата с делото за изборите е съгласувано мероприятие
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха Украйна и САЩ?
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха...
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно примирие в Украйна
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно...
Билет за мач на Олимпиакос и екип на Везенков са сред наградите за феновете по време на Купата на България
Билет за мач на Олимпиакос и екип на Везенков са сред наградите за феновете по време на Купата на България
Младежкият национален отбор по хандбал на България започна с успех турнир в Косово
Младежкият национален отбор по хандбал на България започна с успех турнир в Косово