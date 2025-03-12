PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points

A specialised operation has started, carried out by several government agencies and coordinated at the Interagency Coordination Centre for Countering Smuggling. The operation involves the Ministry of the Interior, the National Revenue Agency (NRA), the Customs Agency, and the Metrology Agency. This was announced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the start of today's government meeting on March 12.

"The aim is a massive inspection of fuel sales points both in terms of fiscalisation infrastructure, tax evasion and fuel quality," the Prime Minister said.

Zhelyazkov also mentioned that debates are still ongoing between the first and second readings of the country's budget, as well as the budgets for the Social Security Fund and the National Health Insurance Fund.

"The first quarter is already ending, and we still don't have a budget for 2025, which poses a serious challenge to the work of revenue agencies for this year. But I believe that the Ministry of Finance, the NRA, and customs will be up to the task with the support of other state agencies to meet the government's ambitious revenue programme," the Prime Minister stressed.

Measures taken by the Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency and in toll management are continuing, and the acceleration of the system for monitoring average speed has been discussed.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Tahov reported to the cabinet that the Agricultural Food Chain Law is ready, and public discussions on it will begin tomorrow, including with interested industry organisations. The deadline set by the Prime Minister for the new law is March 15, and it is expected to be met.

Zhelyazkov reiterated that the law should be discussed with retail chains and consumer organisations to find the best approach for enforcement.

