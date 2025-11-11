БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Zhelyazkov: Government Will Persuade Parliament to Adopt Bulgaria’s First Budget in Euros

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази

This is one of the key moments Bulgaria has to go through, he said

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Adopting the national budget is one of the key steps Bulgaria must take to ensure the sustainability of its democratic progress and the stability of the state, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during the conference “Strengthening Freedom”, organised by the Centre for the Study of Democracy on November 11.

The Prime Minister announced that the government would persuade Parliament to approve the country’s first-ever budget denominated in euros.

“On 1 January, Bulgaria will take a decisive step towards completing its European integration — a steadfast but extremely difficult path we have followed since 1989,” Zhelyazkov emphasised.

He noted that the government’s mission is not only to preserve its own resilience, but also to safeguard the stability of democratic trends that underpin public trust in institutions.

Zhelyazkov also highlighted Bulgaria’s strategic role as a NATO member on the Alliance’s Eastern flank — a country, he said, that bears both the responsibility and the opportunity to turn the Black Sea from a dividing line into a zone of security and cooperation among democracies.

He stressed that Europe must view the protection of democracy as a form of defence policy — one founded not only on values, but also on technological capacity and institutional strength.

The Prime Minister pointed out that education and demography are the long-term investments that will determine Bulgaria's future sustainability.

"The next generation will defend democracy not only with ideas, but also with technological competence," Zhelyazkov said, adding that the development of digital and civic skills is a priority for the state.


Zhelyazkov concluded by thanking the Centre for the Study of Democracy for its consistent support of democratic reform in Bulgaria and the wider region, underlining that strong partnerships between institutions, academia, and civil society are essential to strengthening freedom and democratic values.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лекарят, прегазил куче, не се е опитал да помогне на животното
1
Лекарят, прегазил куче, не се е опитал да помогне на животното
Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в Разград - загинаха 3 души
2
Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в...
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч извън населено място - глоба от 600 лева и без книжка
3
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч...
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва израелски заложник, преминал през ада
4
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва...
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и бездомните
5
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и...
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
6
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Politics

Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026 President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Bulgaria and Lebanon Discuss Restoration of Direct Beirut–Sofia Air Route Bulgaria and Lebanon Discuss Restoration of Direct Beirut–Sofia Air Route
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Specific Candidates for the Role of Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Burgas Are Being Considered PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Specific Candidates for the Role of Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Burgas Are Being Considered
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Fuels and Politics: Politicians on the Future of 'Lukoil ' Refinery in Burgas Fuels and Politics: Politicians on the Future of 'Lukoil ' Refinery in Burgas
Чете се за: 06:37 мин.
President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy President Rumen Radev Calls for the Release of Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Синдикатите обсъдиха с ГЕРБ Бюджет 2026 - разговорите продължават
Синдикатите обсъдиха с ГЕРБ Бюджет 2026 - разговорите продължават
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си изтърпи каквото трябва Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си изтърпи каквото трябва
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков: Ще убедим НС да приеме първия бюджет в евро Премиерът Желязков: Ще убедим НС да приеме първия бюджет в евро
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
България получи 438,6 млн. евро по Плана за възстановяване и устойчивост България получи 438,6 млн. евро по Плана за възстановяване и устойчивост
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
След тежкия инцидент на рали: Пострадалото момиче се възстановява,...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Общество
Прокуратурата образува досъдебно производство по случая с убитото...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ