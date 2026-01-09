БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Police Bust Drug Distribution Network in Gorna Oryahovitsa

Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Police have dismantled a drug distribution network in Gorna Oryahovitsa (Northern Bulgaria). On the night of 7–8 January, officers stopped and checked a 41-year-old man, who reportedly threw a bag to the ground containing a substance that tested positive for amphetamine in a field test, the Regional Police Directorate announced on January 9.

Further investigation revealed that he had purchased the drugs from two young men, aged 18 and 20, who were detained at a local club.

Police also searched a residence occupied by the suspects, seizing tablets that tested positive for amphetamine and plant material that reacted to marijuana.

Near the stadium in Gorna Oryahovitsa, officers discovered a stash left for another client. Investigators established that the two suspects had, since October last year, built a network distributing drugs in Gorna Oryahovitsa and Lyaskovets.

More than 25 people were identified as having purchased drugs from them. During the operation, police confiscated a total of 50 grammes of ecstasy, 10 grammess of marijuana, 5 grammes of amphetamine, and mobile phones connected to their criminal activity.

The case files were submitted to the prosecution yesterday. The two distributors and two of their clients have been formally charged.

Investigations into the full extent of their criminal activity are ongoing under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office.


