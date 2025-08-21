БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Police in Plovdiv Arrest Telephone Fraudsters Who Swindled Nearly 75,000 BGN from Elderly Women

The victims are women over the age of 70

Police in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv have arrested two men acting as intermediaries in telephone fraud schemes that targeted elderly women and netted close to 75,000 leva (BGN). The arrests were made in Plovdiv and in the town of Hisarya.

The victims, both over the age of 70, were deceived by fraudsters posing as police officers, who convinced them they were helping law enforcement catch telephone scammers.

In Hisarya, a 74-year-old pensioner was persuaded by a man claiming to be from the Interior Ministry that local criminals were targeting the savings of elderly residents. She was told to hand over her cash to prevent being defrauded. Following instructions, she wrapped 46,000 leva in the lining of an old jacket, placed it in a bag, and handed it to a “mule” who came to her home. Within three days, investigators traced and detained the 75-year-old courier, who was found in possession of a small portion of the money—his commission. Prosecutors have charged him, and he has been remanded in custody for 72 hours. An application is expected to be submitted to court for his detention pending trial.

In Plovdiv, another elderly woman threw a package containing more than 5,000 leva, 11,600 Canadian dollars, and 4,700 British pounds from her balcony, after being convinced over the phone that this was necessary to protect her from fraudsters. She was assured the money would later be returned. Shortly afterwards, police arrested a 63-year-old intermediary in the Stara Zagora region, in the village of Tulovo, and recovered the cash. The suspect, a Swedish citizen of Syrian origin with permanent residency in Bulgaria, has also been remanded for 72 hours. The supervising prosecutor will now decide whether to request his pre-trial detention.

