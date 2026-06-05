Police Seize Drug Parcels Addressed to a Minor in Kardzhali

During a specialised operation targeting the possession and distribution of drugs, officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Kardzhali seized 20 parcels containing three different types of narcotics, police said.

According to a statement from the force's press office, the seized substances included 82 grams of cannabis, 5 grams of hashish, and 192 grams of a jelly-like substance in the form of sweets that tested positive for cannabis. The drugs had been sent in the name of a minor from Kardzhali, who has since been identified.

Police said the parcels had been shipped from abroad and ordered online.

The minor had previously come to the attention of the authorities during an earlier operation against drug possession and distribution conducted several days ago, when cannabis was found in his possession. On that occasion, officers also discovered a parcel containing the same three types of narcotics.

The drugs were seized and a search was carried out.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched under provisions of the Criminal Code relating to the unlawful acquisition and possession of high-risk narcotic substances.





