Political Reactions Continue over First Moves of Caretaker “Gyurov” Cabinet

Министерски съвет
Снимка: БНТ

Political parties continued to comment on February 22 on the initial actions of the caretaker “Gyurov” government. GERB–UDF and We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria responded to reports of alleged purge (removal of high-ranking officials and regional police chiefs by current leadershipin the Interior Ministry) in the Ministry of Interior, the decision to launch the procedure for appointing a new prosecutor general, and the resignation of the deputy prime minister responsible for overseeing fair elections.

Leaked, and later denied, reports that a purge was planned at the senior levels of the Ministry of Interior were linked by the parties to the “Petrohan–Okolchitsa” case and the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

Toma Bikov, GERB–UDF: “If the professional leadership of the Ministry of Interior is replaced, it will be a very clear signal that the investigation into the ‘Petrohan’ case is going to be swept under the rug.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov, WCC–DB: “The regional directors of the Ministry of Interior, replaced by Kalin Stoyanov and retained until now, did not ensure fair elections in the last two cases, so it is logical for them to be replaced in this instance. As for the chief secretary, that is a decision for the minister of the interior. As far as I understand regarding the ‘Petrohan–Okolchitsa’ case, the Ministry has denied claims that resignations were being demanded.”

Following the swift removal of Stoil Tsitselkov as deputy prime minister for fair elections, GERB suggested that more resignations were possible, while the PP-DB welcomed the creation of such a state post.

Following the swift removal of Stoil Tsitselkov from his post as deputy prime minister for fair elections, GERB suggested that further resignations could be possible, while WCC–DB welcomed the creation of the position.

Toma Bikov, GERB–SDS: “I hope they are vetting their people. In my view, there are other ministers who could potentially leave office prematurely.”

Interviewer: “Which ones?”

Bikov: “I would not like to name anyone in advance, but I am observing the potential of certain individuals, and it is quite serious in terms of scandalous behaviour and the stoking of societal tension.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov, WCC–DB: “It would certainly be useful to have such a post, which concentrates efforts and coordination related to elections—there is always a member of the Council of Ministers appointed to oversee elections, in any case.”

The justice minister’s decision to initiate the procedure for appointing a new prosecutor general was welcomed by WCC–DB, while GERB commented that the current Parliament has exhausted its potential for such a procedure.

