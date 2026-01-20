Powerful Geomagnetic Storm Hits Earth, Reaching K-Index Level 8

A strong geomagnetic storm affected the Earth overnight, reaching a K-index of 8 on the nine-point scale, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NIGGG–BAS).

The storm is the result of a coronal mass ejection released from the Sun two days ago. The active solar region AR4341, which produced it, is currently in a geo-effective position. Combined with a speed exceeding 2,000 kilometres per second, this allowed the plasma поток to reach our planet in a relatively short time, experts from NIGGG–BAS explained.

Throughout the whole of yesterday, the Earth was also affected by a strong radiation storm, which is hazardous to communications and a source of increased radiation exposure for crews and passengers on flights at high latitudes.

Conditions are also favourable for auroras. In clear weather, they may be visible even from the territory of Bulgaria, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences added.