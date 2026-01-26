Predela Pass Closed to Lorries Due to Heavy Snow (PHOTOS)

Heavy snowfall is hampering traffic through the Predela mountain pass, causing serious difficulties for drivers. The Blagoevgrad Regional Road Administration told Bulgarian National Television (BNT) on January 26 that several lorries have become stranded after setting off unprepared for winter conditions. Fallen rocks have also been reported on the roadway.

Road maintenance crews and heavy machinery have been deployed and are already on the ground, assisting in moving the stuck vehicles off the carriageway and clearing the route.

Throughout the day, the Blagoevgrad district experienced heavy rainfall. As temperatures dropped in the late afternoon, the rain turned into snow in higher-altitude areas, significantly worsening driving conditions.

Authorities are urging drivers to travel fully prepared for winter weather, as conditions are expected to remain rainy and snowy overnight.



