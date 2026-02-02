БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
President Iliana Iotova to Begin Consultations with Parliamentary Groups on Caretaker PM Appointment

Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
EN
Meetings start tomorrow

президентът илияна йотова започва срещите назначаване служебно правителство

President Iliana Iotova will hold the first round of consultations with representatives of the parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly as part of the procedure for appointing a caretaker prime minister, as set out in Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, the institution’s press office said on February 2.

The meetings will begin tomorrow at the Presidency.

Representatives of the GERB–UDF parliamentary group have been invited for 11:00, followed at 13:30 by representatives of the parliamentary group of 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria'.

