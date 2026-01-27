БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
President Iotova Continues Meetings as Part of Procedure for Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister

In line with the procedure for appointing a caretaker prime minister under Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, President Iliana Iotova is continuing her meetings with the individuals designated by law as eligible to hold the post, the President’s Press Secretariat said.

On Wednesday, 28 January, the President will receive the Governor and Deputy Governors of the Bulgarian National Bank at the Presidency on 2 Dondukov Boulevard:

  • 11:00 – Dimitar Radev
  • 12:00 – Petar Chobanov
  • 13:00 – Radoslav Milenkov
  • 14:30 – Andrey Gyurov

On Thursday, 29 January, at 13:00, President Iotova will meet the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria, Velislava Delcheva, followed at 14:00 by a meeting with the Deputy Ombudsman, Maria Filipova.

On Friday, 30 January, the President will hold meetings with the Chair and Deputy Chairs of the National Audit Office:

  • 11:00 – Dimitar Glavchev
  • 12:00 – Margarita Nikolova
  • 13:00 – Silvia Kadreva

