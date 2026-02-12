President Iotova Hands Mandate to Andrey Gyurov to Form Caretaker Government

President Iliana Iotova has tasked Andrey Gyurov with proposing the composition of a caretaker government. The two met earlier today, February 12, after the head of state yesterday nominated the Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank as candidate for caretaker Prime Minister.

Gyurov’s nomination follows a series of meetings held by President Iotova at the end of January with each of the potential candidates for caretaker prime minister whose positions are specified in the Constitution.

“I am entrusting you with this mandate to form the caretaker government. The expectations placed upon you are exceptionally high. We, the citizens of Bulgaria, want fair, transparent, well-prepared and well-conducted elections for the National Assembly. We expect you to safeguard every single vote, because the right to choose is among the highest rights won in human history. We expect the elections to be conducted in accordance with the rules, the Constitution and the laws of Bulgaria, so as to guarantee a stable, law-governed and secure state. At the same time, consultations with the parliamentary groups — for which I extend my sincere thanks — have outlined a shared understanding of the most pressing challenges facing the country. These require urgent solutions. You will be working alongside a sitting National Assembly. The prompt and adequate resolution of all these issues will depend on the shared political responsibility between the executive and the legislature. I expect you, within one week, to present the composition of a caretaker government,” President Iotova said on February 12.

“In a normal situation, this would be a brief conversation. You would hand me the folder, I would accept it, and everyone would know what follows from here. But this is not a normal situation. It is one in which there is no trust between anyone, and yet you are placing your trust in me. I accept it, despite the caveat of a limited choice. I will proceed with reason and with responsibility. I understand how many expectations are focused on us and I understand the task ahead. It is to ensure fair elections; it is for people to see meaning in voting and to work without creating hysteria. I understand that, in order for people to have trust in the authorities, they must first trust the individuals who represent them. That is why, in the coming days, I will do everything possible and make every effort to find the right people and assemble a team in which everyone can recognise themselves — people who will present themselves not through political positions, but through experience, expertise and decency. I understand that at this moment no one expects to be invited to join a caretaker government burdened with exceptionally high expectations. Nor will anyone be eager to see their name tarnished before it is even mentioned. But these individuals will be there with their experience, their expertise and their integrity — people who will not act brazenly, will not impose themselves through aggression, and who will bring calm. From this perspective, I would ask for only one thing. We do not expect a vote of confidence. Nor do we expect patience. What we do expect is the opportunity to prove ourselves through our work. Thank you — I am beginning immediately,” Gyurov said.

Yesterday, the President named Andrey Gyurov as candidate for caretaker Prime Minister. His selection came after he and four others from the so-called “house book” expressed readiness to assume the post of caretaker prime minister.

After receiving the mandate, Andrey Gyurov has one week to propose the composition of a government. If all requirements are met, the President will issue a decree appointing the government and, at the same time, set the date for early parliamentary elections, to be held within two months.





