President Iotova on the "Petrohan" Case: I Insist This Case Should Be Fully Unravelled

I believe that the professional leadership of the Ministry of interior and the security services will do their job, the President said

илияна йотова случая петрохан настоявам случай разплете докрай
Снимка: БТА

President Iliana Iotova expressed confidence that Bulgarian institutions will carry out their professional duties regarding the “Petrohan” case and expects the case to be fully unraveled.

“Let us not speculate at this stage about whether this is a political issue or not. In such a situation, it is easiest to say, ‘these are the ones to blame’ and to push the entire tragedy into the political arena. Let us wait for the facts.

I repeat, I believe that the professional leadership of the Ministry of Interior and the security services will do their job. Because in order to heal even a small part of the affliction that has befallen us, we must have trust — and we must know the truth.”

