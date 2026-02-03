President Iotova Starts Consultations with Parties on Appointing a Caretaker PM, Opening the Talks with Representatives of GERB–UDF

President Iliyana Iotova has begun consultations with parliamentary parties on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, opening the talks with representatives of GERB–UDF (the largest parliamentary group in Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly following the October 2024 elections).

Taking part on behalf of GERB–UDF were Denitsa Sacheva, Kostadin Angelov and Raya Nazaryan. At the outset, President Iotova thanked them for attending and stressed that the consultations were substantive rather than a formality.

She warned that the coming months would be challenging but said the shared objective was the organisation of transparent and fair elections, alongside the functioning of the state during the caretaker government’s mandate until a regular cabinet is formed. Iotova underlined that, following recent constitutional changes, political responsibility is now more clearly shared between the executive and the legislature, as the National Assembly remains a permanently functioning body.

The President recalled that she must choose a caretaker prime minister from a list of ten individuals elected or appointed by Parliament, calling this a “huge responsibility” both for the candidates themselves and for the authority of the National Assembly. She noted that half of those approached had already declined in preliminary discussions.

She stressed that she would exercise her constitutional powers and assign a mandate to one of the candidates, adding that today’s consultations were important.

“Your assessment of the most important and urgent issues facing the country in the coming months — matters that cannot be postponed or left waiting for the formation of a regular government — is crucial,” Iotova said.

Speaking on behalf of GERB–UDF, Denitsa Sacheva stated that the parliamentary group would not give instructions to the President on whom to choose as caretaker prime minister.

“Our parliamentary group will not advise you on what to do or whom to choose. For us, the impartiality of your decision is just as important as it is for you,” Sacheva said.

For that reason, she added, the group would refrain from making assessments of potential caretaker prime ministers. However, she noted that there is also a hypothetical possibility for the caretaker prime minister to be chosen from among the members of parliament.

“What we discussed in our parliamentary group is that, purely hypothetically, there is another option available to you – namely, to look among the remaining 239 members of parliament,” Denitsa Sacheva said.

She noted that Raya Nazaryan had already clearly expressed both her personal position and her view that the Speaker of Parliament – and any future caretaker prime minister – should be as politically distant as possible. “You could, of course, also consider whether among these 239 remaining MPs there is a colleague whom you believe could fulfil these responsibilities and commitments,” Sacheva added.

In response, President Iliana Iotova said that the election of a new Speaker of the National Assembly lies entirely within the powers of MPs.

“I take this proposal for the election of a new Speaker of the National Assembly as an expression of your deep understanding of the situation we find ourselves in,” Iotova said. “I would like to stress that the choice of a new Speaker is entirely in the hands of the MPs. It cannot, under any circumstances, be my wish, my recommendation, or the selection of a specific individual.”

Later today, the head of state is expected to hold consultations with the leadership of 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) coalition.