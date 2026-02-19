President Iotova: The Presidential Institution Would Act a Corrective to the Fulfillment of the Promises Made by the Cretaker Government

President Iliana Iotova on February 19 said she had no objections to the composition of the caretaker government led by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, stressing that the choice of ministers was his responsibility rather than hers. She added, however, that she would monitor whether the cabinet delivers on its commitments and would act as a corrective to the government.

Speaking to the media, President Iotova stressed that the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister is her constitutional right, but the choice of the ministers is Gyurov's decision.

“I have no way of raising objections to the composition of the caretaker cabinet, because it is not my choice. I nominated Mr Gyurov as caretaker Prime Minister. He conducted interviews with all the individuals you saw today and selected them. For their part, they declared they would work in the interests of Bulgaria,” she said.

The President said she would closely follow the government’s performance on its key priorities, without commenting on individual ministers by name.

“This actually helps me, because we will not discreetly but openly monitor the implementation of those seven points (outlined by Andrey Gyrov). From the very first day I said that the presidential institution would act as a corrective in the fulfilment of these commitments, because the pledges were very serious. I welcomed the emphasis on depoliticising the cabinet — I hope they will adhere to it,” she added.

President Iotova also clarified that she could not be responsible for each ministerial appointment and said her oversight would be transparent and public.