President Iotova to Receive the Candidate for Caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov on February 18

President Iliyana Iotova will tomorrow, February 18, receive the nominee for caretaker prime minister, Andrey Gyurov. The meeting is scheduled for 12:00 at the Presidency. In implementation of Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, on 12 February the President designated the Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank as caretaker prime minister and tasked him with proposing the composition of a government.

At the time, Andrey Gyurov assured that he would seek people who bring expertise, experience and integrity. He stressed that the main task of the caretaker government is to ensure successful elections. Regarding the budget, he said that another extension would have to be made.

President Iliyana Iotova stated that expectations are for the elections to be conducted in accordance with the rules, the Constitution and the laws of the country, so as to guarantee a stable, law-governed and secure state.

If President Iotova has no objections to the proposed cabinet, she will issue a decree appointing the caretaker government and will set the date for the early parliamentary elections, which are likely to be on 19 April. After the decrees are issued, the caretaker cabinet will take the oath before the National Assembly. This is expected to take place on Thursday, 19 February.