БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият Георги Александров...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
"Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Учител от плевенско село е задържан за педофилия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Кметът на Бистрица за палежа: Къщата беше задимена, може...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Разчистен е голям участък с паднала скална маса, която...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova to Receive the Candidate for Caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov on February 18

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази

It is expected that Gyurov will present the line-up of the caretaker cabinet

президентът йотова връчи мандат съставяне служебно правителство андрей гюров

President Iliyana Iotova will tomorrow, February 18, receive the nominee for caretaker prime minister, Andrey Gyurov. The meeting is scheduled for 12:00 at the Presidency. In implementation of Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, on 12 February the President designated the Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank as caretaker prime minister and tasked him with proposing the composition of a government.

At the time, Andrey Gyurov assured that he would seek people who bring expertise, experience and integrity. He stressed that the main task of the caretaker government is to ensure successful elections. Regarding the budget, he said that another extension would have to be made.

President Iliyana Iotova stated that expectations are for the elections to be conducted in accordance with the rules, the Constitution and the laws of the country, so as to guarantee a stable, law-governed and secure state.

If President Iotova has no objections to the proposed cabinet, she will issue a decree appointing the caretaker government and will set the date for the early parliamentary elections, which are likely to be on 19 April. After the decrees are issued, the caretaker cabinet will take the oath before the National Assembly. This is expected to take place on Thursday, 19 February.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата на Валери Андреев
3
Случаят "Петрохан": БНТ се сдоби с показанията на бащата...
Повече от 4 часа претърсваха имот на Ивайло Калушев в село Българи
4
Повече от 4 часа претърсваха имот на Ивайло Калушев в село Българи
МВР: Намерените в хижа "Петрохан" гилзи и куршуми не са били изстреляни от огнестрелно оръжие
5
МВР: Намерените в хижа "Петрохан" гилзи и куршуми не са...
Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с полицейската акция и случващото се около Калушев
6
Жителите на село Българи изразяват притеснения във връзка с...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от 5 януари
3
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
4
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Искат изслушване на службите в парламента по случая "Петрохан"
5
Искат изслушване на службите в парламента по случая...
Кметът Васил Терзиев поиска оставката на директора на Столичния автотранспорт
6
Кметът Васил Терзиев поиска оставката на директора на Столичния...

More from: Politics

Five Parties Likely to Enter Next Parliament, Two More Within Reach — Poll
Five Parties Likely to Enter Next Parliament, Two More Within Reach — Poll
A Key Week Ahead as Caretaker Cabinet and Election Date Awaited A Key Week Ahead as Caretaker Cabinet and Election Date Awaited
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Rumen Radev: Europe Should Promote Shared Economic Growth, Not Split Into Two Speeds Rumen Radev: Europe Should Promote Shared Economic Growth, Not Split Into Two Speeds
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev 'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Former President Rumen Radev: By March 4 at the Latest, We Will Register as Coalition at Central Election Commission Former President Rumen Radev: By March 4 at the Latest, We Will Register as Coalition at Central Election Commission
Чете се за: 08:07 мин.
President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands, President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands,
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият Георги Александров остава в ареста
Делото "Сияна": Обвиняемият Георги Александров остава в...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
"Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са на ръба "Мяра": Пет партии влизат в парламента, две са на ръба
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Президентът Йотова ще приеме утре кандидата за служебен премиер Андрей Гюров Президентът Йотова ще приеме утре кандидата за служебен премиер Андрей Гюров
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
"Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на Калушев след разпита в полицията "Животът ми е в опасност": Пред БНТ говори съседът на Калушев след разпита в полицията
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Разчистен е голям участък с паднала скална маса, която блокираше...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Учител от плевенско село е задържан за педофилия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Криза със сметосъбирането в Куба заради американската блокада на...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Измама за 10 млн. евро в Лувъра: Разкриха престъпна група,...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ