President Radev: Trump–Putin Meeting Restores Dialogue, Hope for Peace

President Rumen Radev commented on the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held in Alaska on August 15, 2025, describing it as a step towards restoring dialogue and hope for peace.

Radev was speaking in the "Petrova niva "area (Southeast Bulgaria) on August 16, where he participated in the commemoration of the 122nd anniversary of the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising.

As part of the tradition, the Thracian associations hold their annual national gathering there, paying tribute to those who gave their lives for Bulgaria’s freedom and independence.

Radev said the approach of trying to impose peace through force was leading to “further destruction, more casualties in Ukraine, and greater territorial losses”.