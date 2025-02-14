НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine by means of diplomacy

президентът румен радев политическа воля високо ниво регулиране конфликта украйна
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

According to President Rumen Radev, there is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means. He stressed that this process should be supported. The Head of State made this comment before his participation in the Munich Security Conference on February 14.

President Radev noted that there are important talks ahead on peace, the future of Europe and the global security architecture.

"We can all see that events in the past few days have been unfolding at a rapid pace. Realism is beginning to displace naivety and ignorance regarding the situation in Ukraine. This has put many politicians in a stupor, including Bulgarian ones, who are in a listening mode. Politicians who believed in a military solution, the victory over Russia and its being pushed out of the borders of 2014."

In order to move forward, it is important to stand on the solid foundations of realism, Rumen Radev said:

"These same politicians who encouraged Ukraine to rush into a suicidal counteroffensive, instead of building strong defensive lines to preserve its potential, without the necessary conditions for conducting a successful offensive operation. This became a fiasco with catastrophic consequences for Ukraine, including huge human, economic, and territorial losses, and naturally, it reflects on Europe's future."

According to President Radev, this is one of the reasons why Europe has not yet been included in the dialogue between the U.S. and Russia regarding Ukraine's future. He emphasised that there is now political will, at the highest level, to resolve the conflict through diplomacy:

"We should realise that the dialogue between Presidents Trump and Putin actually opens a new era in the interaction of global powers, shifting institutional structures in the international agenda. We should be aware that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could open the door to something much bigger — the creation of a new world order. And for us as Europeans, it is by no means irrelevant what that order will be. Whether it will be built on the principles of international law and the UN Charter, or whether it will be based on power and spheres of influence."

Rumen Radev noted that while awaiting the American peace plan for Ukraine, some of the starting points for negotiations are already clear:

"Ukraine cannot regain its pre-2014 borders, it cannot join NATO, the U.S. will not participate with its troops in peacekeeping operations on Ukrainian territory, and of course, Europe must allocate much more funding for defense."

According to the President, the big task for Europe now is to find its rightful place at the negotiating table:

"Because these negotiations will be conducted in the name of peace in Europe, but a just and sustainable solution cannot be achieved without Europe."

Rumen Radev reiterated his stance from the beginning of the conflict that it must be resolved through diplomacy. He also reminded of the criticisms directed at the peace plan of the great diplomat Henry Kissinger:

"Should it have taken three years, with hundreds of thousands of casualties, a devastated country economically, in infrastructure, and in demographics, to return to Henry Kissinger's plan, which is now unfolding?"

The President urged politicians to consider whether in such a situation they should adhere to utopia with all the catastrophic consequences, or whether they should fight for what is realistically possible.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss
On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss
19:24, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
18:55, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
18:01, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
17:54, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Conservation of the first statue discovered in ancient city of Heraclea Syntytica completed
Conservation of the first statue discovered in ancient city of Heraclea Syntytica completed
17:18, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
16:59, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
16:45, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
16:11, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
 NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
15:02, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest
Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest
14:46, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
14:19, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
14:04, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
More from: Politics
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a bill for complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a bill for complete ban on vapes
Топ 24
Най-четени
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че излиза и не се върна повече
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че...
Руска атака срещу саркофага на Чернобил - има ли изтичане на радиация
Руска атака срещу саркофага на Чернобил - има ли изтичане на радиация
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Продължава борбата за живота на майката, блъсната заедно с двете ѝ деца на тротоар в Русе
Продължава борбата за живота на майката, блъсната заедно с двете ѝ...
Бойкот и след бойкота - равносметка
Бойкот и след бойкота - равносметка
Дърво падна върху кола край резиденция "Врана" (СНИМКИ)
Дърво падна върху кола край резиденция "Врана" (СНИМКИ)
Българските състезателки спечелиха бронз в последния ден на европейското първенство по спортна стрелба
Българските състезателки спечелиха бронз в последния ден на европейското първенство по спортна стрелба
Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%