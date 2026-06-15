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President Strongly Condemns Arson Attack on Bulgarian Embassy Vehicles in Skopje

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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илияна йотова връчи дейци областта културата образованието почетния знак президента снимки

President Iliana Iotova has strongly condemned the arson attack on diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje, according to a statement from the Presidential Press Office on June 15.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“I strongly condemn the arson attack on diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje. This is not an ordinary criminal act, but an unacceptable attack against a diplomatic mission that calls into question the ability of the authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia to guarantee the security of foreign diplomatic representations in accordance with their international obligations.

It is concerning that this incident has occurred against the backdrop of continuing anti-Bulgarian rhetoric and an atmosphere of intolerance that has, for years, remained without the necessary institutional response. Such actions do not arise in a vacuum – they are a direct consequence of the cultivation of hatred and impunity.

I expect immediate, transparent and effective action from the competent authorities in Skopje to identify and punish the perpetrators and any possible instigators. The speed and determination of the response will be a clear test of the Republic of North Macedonia’s commitment to the principles of the rule of law, good neighbourly relations and European values.

European integration is not merely a political objective; it is also a responsibility. A country aspiring to membership of the European Union must unconditionally guarantee the security of diplomatic missions, counter hate speech and demonstrate respect for its neighbours not only through words, but also in deeds.”

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