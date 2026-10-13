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Нова атака с дронове срещу кораби в Черно море близо до бреговете на България *** Премиерът призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби *** Румен Радев се срещна с руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова в Министерския съвет

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Following Latest Drone Attacks on Ships Off Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast: Unacceptable and Unjustifiable

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Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
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моряци атакувания кораб bdquoчелси 3ldquo настанени болници варна

A new drone attack has targeted ships in the Black Sea close to Bulgarian territorial waters. The vessel 'Azov Concord' was attacked and sank 17 nautical miles east of Krapets. Eleven sailors are missing and five have been rescued. The other vessel, 'Chelsea 3', was hit 18 nautical miles east of Byala. All 15 crew members were rescued. Prime Minister Rumen Radev convened an emergency meeting of the security services and held talks.

The Bulgarian government has reacted strongly following another attack on merchant ships in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Two vessels were involved.

An emergency meeting of the government’s Security Council was convened overnight. While the prime minister was receiving reports from the security services on search-and-rescue and evacuation operations by sea and air to assist the stricken vessel Chelsea 3, located 18 nautical miles east of Byala, information arrived about a second ship that had been attacked. The Azov Concord, located 17 nautical miles east of Krapets, had sunk.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the two latest attacks as absolutely unacceptable acts against merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of the Bulgarian coast. He said he would request an urgent conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and summon Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for talks.

The prime minister also said he would insist on assistance from the EU and NATO for a full investigation into all incidents in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, in order to establish who was behind the attacks, for what purpose and why.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “This is absolutely unacceptable – another attack in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters. Bulgaria continues to seek assistance with the investigation of the strikes so that we can establish precisely which country the drones targeting ships close to Bulgarian territorial waters came from. We will also continue to call for assistance in strengthening surveillance of our airspace and maritime areas and enhancing our response capabilities. We have no clear evidence to accuse either side. But logic suggests that the outcome benefits the Russian Federation. That is why I will summon Ambassador Mitrofanova for a meeting today.”

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: Overnight, Bulgaria carried out a search and rescue operation in the Black Sea. The repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the immediate vicinity of Bulgaria’s territorial waters are wholly unacceptable. They constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of safe navigation. The security of the Black Sea is inseparable from Europe’s security. Freedom of navigation and the safety of civilian crews must be a priority. I am in constant contact with our partners in the EU and NATO. I have already discussed with them the need for assistance with the investigation into the attacks, to establish the origin of the drones, and to strengthen surveillance of our air and maritime spaces and our capacity to respond. The Prime Minister Rumen Radev will summon the Russian Ambassador today. This is another dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine. We must support all diplomatic efforts to bring it to an end.

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