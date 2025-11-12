Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End

Bulgaria expects to receive the third payment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) by the end of the year, amounting to €1.6 billion, Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov announced during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 12.

"We expect €1.6 billion to be disbursed by the end of the year, which will guarantee our financial stability. Both today and tomorrow, the Bulgarian Parliament will continue working on the reforms related to the third payment. I want to thank the European Commission for its trust in the Bulgarian government, and every minister individually," Zhelyazkov said.

photo by BTA

He noted that the basis for the third disbursement is the successful completion of the second payment, which was partially received yesterday, totalling €440 million — Bulgaria’s first payment under the Plan in three years.