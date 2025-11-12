Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End

We may not be the most talkative government, but we are the most effective, the Prime Minister said
Bulgaria expects to receive the third payment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) by the end of the year, amounting to €1.6 billion, Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov announced during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 12.
"We expect €1.6 billion to be disbursed by the end of the year, which will guarantee our financial stability. Both today and tomorrow, the Bulgarian Parliament will continue working on the reforms related to the third payment. I want to thank the European Commission for its trust in the Bulgarian government, and every minister individually," Zhelyazkov said.
photo by BTA
He noted that the basis for the third disbursement is the successful completion of the second payment, which was partially received yesterday, totalling €440 million — Bulgaria’s first payment under the Plan in three years.
"We have fulfilled 58 out of 59 milestones," the Prime Minister stated, without commenting on the remaining unfulfilled part of the Plan, for which Brussels has withheld more than €200 million.
"We may not be the most talkative government, but we are the most effective one," Zhelyazkov added.