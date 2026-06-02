Prosecutors’ Association Calls for Full Transparency and Independence in the Election of Supreme Judicial Council Members

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria has expressed its unequivocal support for calls to ensure a free, fair and transparent election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the professional quota, stressing that any form of pressure or interference directed at magistrates is unacceptable and poses a threat to the independence of the judiciary.

The organisation called for guarantees of genuine equality, full transparency throughout the process, and the right of every prosecutor and investigator to cast their vote freely and without fear of repercussions.

In a declaration, the Association stated that the independence of the judiciary is a fundamental safeguard of the rule of law, while the free exercise of voting rights by every magistrate is an essential prerequisite for the legitimacy of the election and public confidence in the future composition of the SJC.

According to the Association, the election is of particular importance to the judiciary, and to the prosecution service in particular, as its outcome will determine the quality of professional representation within one of the most significant governing bodies of the judicial system.

The organisation firmly endorsed calls to prevent any form of external or internal pressure, hierarchical instruction, undue influence or interference in the personal judgement of prosecutors and investigators when choosing their representatives. It argued that every magistrate should be able to form and express their views independently, free from influence, dependency or fear of adverse consequences.

The Association also backed demands for complete openness, transparency and accountability at every stage of the electoral process, regardless of the voting method used. It stated that only clear rules, equal treatment of candidates and effective safeguards against vote manipulation can secure the professional and public trust required by the judiciary. Fair and democratic elections, it added, are a fundamental guarantee of the legitimacy of the future Supreme Judicial Council.

The Association further joined calls for candidates to conduct a positive, ethical and substantive campaign based on ideas, professional competence, integrity and a vision for the development of the judiciary. It argued that open debate on candidates’ programmes is the best route to an informed and responsible choice, and that future members of the Supreme Judicial Council should be distinguished by integrity, professionalism and independence.

The organisation urged all prosecutors and investigators to participate actively in the election process, guided solely by their professional convictions, values and assessment of the candidates’ qualifications. At the same time, it encouraged magistrates to report promptly to the relevant authorities any evidence of pressure, interference or violations of electoral freedom.

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria concluded that it would continue to support all efforts aimed at strengthening judicial independence, protecting the professional dignity of magistrates and ensuring a free, fair and transparent election of representatives from the professional quota to the Supreme Judicial Council.