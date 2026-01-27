Protest in Sofia against Bulgaria’s Participation in Trump’s ‘ Board of Peace'

A protest is under way in central Sofia on January 27 under the slogan “No to Bulgaria in the shameful Board of Peace”.

The demonstration was announced to start at 5.30pm local time and people are still continuing to join. Protesters are calling for Bulgaria to halt its accession to the Peace Council proposed by US President Donald Trump. They argue that the body is intended to cover up crimes against humanity and are therefore also opposing the ratification of the act signed by outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

They describe it as a “fake board” made up of businessmen, dictators and war criminals, and insist that genuine peace cannot be achieved through agreements between the powerful, but only through solidarity.

Photos by BGNES