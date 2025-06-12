БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Protest Over Death of a 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev in Varna Psychiatric Hospital

Last night, family and friends of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev, who died while in the Varna Psychiatric Hospital, held a protest. They believe that his tragic death was the result of police violence. In the meantime, the head of the Second District Police Department has been dismissed, and the officers who detained Yavor have been temporarily suspended.

“Why did Andrey Angelov lie, claiming there was only a scuffle? Why did the deputy director of the Second District Police Department lie, saying there were no recordings of Yavor being placed into the ambulance and claiming he got in on his own? Why was the head of the Second District reassigned to lead the Economic Police? Why is it being said there were two officers involved, when the video clearly shows four, one of whom is a woman who appears to not be actively involved?” asked Yavor’s friend, Svilen Slavchev.

He also questioned the identities of the police officers and why only two officers—one dressed in plain clothes and one from another team—accompanied Yavor in the ambulance.

“Why is it being claimed that Yavor wasn’t struck, when it’s obvious he was repeatedly punched in the head and choked while in distress? What do you make of the body language of the officer who sits on the ground after placing Yavor in the ambulance—is he just tired or remorseful?” Slavchev continued.

Svilen said that Yavor was a very good friend.

"Yavor was an extremely warm-hearted person, never in a bad mood, ready to help anyone in need," Svilen said.

***

Tensions rose in the coastal city of Varna following the death of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev. Videos circulating on social media allegedly show police assaulting a man believed to be Georgiev, though this has not been officially confirmed. Georgiev died in a psychiatric hospital after calling emergency services about his mother’s supposed kidnapping and erratic behaviour. Police found him shirtless and without ID before transferring him to the hospital. While official reports show no signs of physical violence from the autopsy, Georgiev’s family suspects excessive force. Relatives and supporters have been protesting outside police and prosecutor offices, demanding a full investigation.

The young man died in a psychiatric hospital in Varna after he himself called emergency number 112. The incident occurred during the night before Saturday, June 7, and the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the authorities.

According to initial information, the man called the police. Upon the arrival of the officers, he was in an incoherent state.

The officers called an ambulance and tried to calm him down, but after the emergency team arrived, the man became agitated and refused to get into the ambulance.

It was necessary to restrain him with handcuffs, after which he was taken to the psychiatric hospital in the city. Shortly thereafter, the man died despite the doctors’ efforts to resuscitate him.

Forensic medical and toxicological examinations have been ordered to clarify the case.

The autopsy revealed the presence of swelling in the brain and lungs, as well as other signs suggesting intoxication, stated Krasimir Konov, the regional prosecutor of Varna

