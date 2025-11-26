Radan Kanev, MEP: "The outcome of the war must ensure that Ukraine does not become a satellite state."

The European People's Party insists on more strength and ability of the European Union to defend itself. In the context of the negotiations between the US, Russia and Ukraine, the issue of European security has become even more topical. MEP Radan Kanev commented in "The World and Us".

The European People’s Party is calling for greater strength and capability within the European Union to defend itself. In the context of ongoing negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine, the issue of European security has become even more pressing. MEP Radan Kanev commented on the subject in the programme “The World and Us” on BNT on November 26.

“The initial expectation — I would even say the initial dramatization — that nobody asks Europe is no longer valid,” Kanev said. “Europe is part of the discussions. It is engaged in intensive negotiations with Ukraine and with the United States. There is a European peace plan… a plan that guarantees Ukraine’s independence.”

He stressed that from both European and Ukrainian perspectives, this is “a war of independence”, not a matter of abstract sovereignty.

“From the Ukrainian perspective, but also from the European one, this is a war for Ukraine’s independence. And its outcome must ensure that Ukraine will not allow interference in its internal affairs or its foreign policy, and that it will not become a satellite state in the future.”

Asked whether there was anything concerning in the current form of the 28-point proposal, Kanev said:

“I would not comment on the initial 28 points, which turned out to be a Google Translate rendering from Russian into English — a document President Trump clearly had not read before insisting so strongly that it represented the American position. Nor would I comment on the way the negotiations are being conducted. My concern is that Russia will not accept even the initial 28 points it drafted itself, because its aim is obviously the restoration of the Kremlin’s imperial borders,” Kanev said.

