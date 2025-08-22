БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rallies for Fair Trial after ATV Accident in Sunny Beach, Which Left a Woman Clinically Dead and Her 8-Year-Old Child in Critical Condition

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази

They are held in Sofia, Plovdiv and Burgas

Today, August 22, the Burgas District Court will decide whether to return 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev to custody. Last week, he ploughed into a group of pedestrians in central Sunny Beach while driving a recreational ATV, injuring three children and two adults. At present, he is under house arrest.

Mother and Child Remain in Critical Condition After ATV Accident in Sunny Beach

Thirty-five-year-old Hristina and her four-year-old son remain in a critical condition. According to relatives, doctors have given no hope for the woman’s survival.

    Family and friends of the victims gathered in protest today outside the Burgas Courthouse. Hristina’s mother, Zlatka Sokolova, said her daughter, besides the child now in a coma, has an older son who has been traumatised by the tragedy: "The doctors told us there was no chance of survival. My daughter, besides the injured child, has a third grade boy. The child has not been out for seven days. He doesn't want to go out. He's scared. How are we supposed to explain to this child that his mother will never come back and that he will have to live without a mother for the rest of his days? Who will take him to his first day of school? Because someone has decided to fool around in the centre of Sunny Beach."

    Yuliyan Zdravkov, the father of two of the injured children, stressed that the young man must face justice:
    “He is 18 years old – old enough to understand what he is doing.”

    Hristina’s brother, Svetoslav Sokolov, called for Burgazliev’s parents to be temporarily suspended from their professional posts until the case is fully clarified.

    The victims’ lawyer, Georgi Radkov, announced that he will seek more serious charges:
    “We insist that this case be treated as intentional. He drove at high speed into a crowd of people without making any attempt to avoid the collision. In such circumstances, the law allows for a life imprisonment sentence.”

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Майката на 35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ: "Как да кажем, че майка му никога няма да се върне"
    1
    Майката на 35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ: "Как да...
    Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика НА ЖИВО по БНТ
    2
    Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика НА ЖИВО...
    Адвокатът на капитана от фаталния атракцион в Несебър: Не е имало парасейлинг инструктор
    3
    Адвокатът на капитана от фаталния атракцион в Несебър: Не е имало...
    Откриха Георги, обявен за издирване от варненската полиция
    4
    Откриха Георги, обявен за издирване от варненската полиция
    Съдът върна в ареста 18-годишния Никола Бургазлиев, прегазил петима с АТВ в Слънчев бряг
    5
    Съдът върна в ареста 18-годишния Никола Бургазлиев, прегазил петима...
    Почина мъжът, пострадал в завод "Арсенал" в Казанлък
    6
    Почина мъжът, пострадал в завод "Арсенал" в Казанлък

    Най-четени

    35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ се поддържа изкуствено с медикаменти
    1
    35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ...
    Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
    2
    Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
    Нарушения без книжка: Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус, е с фиш за скорост преди да има свидетелство за управление на МПС
    3
    Нарушения без книжка: Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус, е с фиш за...
    Майката на 35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ: "Как да кажем, че майка му никога няма да се върне"
    4
    Майката на 35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ: "Как да...
    Софийският районен съд остави за постоянно в ареста мъж, който подаде фалшив сигнал за взривоопасно устройство в самолет
    5
    Софийският районен съд остави за постоянно в ареста мъж, който...
    8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
    6
    8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър

    More from: Bulgaria

    A Reason for Pride: Bulgarian Students Triumph at International Olympiad in India
    A Reason for Pride: Bulgarian Students Triumph at International Olympiad in India
    The President of the ECB Christine Lagarde Welcomes the Design of the Bulgarian €2 Coin The President of the ECB Christine Lagarde Welcomes the Design of the Bulgarian €2 Coin
    Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
    Plovdiv Mayor Calls for Suspension of Incineration of Animals Infected with Sheep and Goat Pox Plovdiv Mayor Calls for Suspension of Incineration of Animals Infected with Sheep and Goat Pox
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    Crash between Lorry and Car Blocks Exit from Montana Towards Vratsa Crash between Lorry and Car Blocks Exit from Montana Towards Vratsa
    Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
    Grape Harvest Begins in Sandanski, Vinegrowers Expect a Good Harvest Grape Harvest Begins in Sandanski, Vinegrowers Expect a Good Harvest
    Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
    Hurricane-Force Winds Cause Damage in Montana Hurricane-Force Winds Cause Damage in Montana
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Съпругът на 35-годишната Христина през сълзи: Няма надежда, боря се детенцето да ми остане
    Съпругът на 35-годишната Христина през сълзи: Няма надежда, боря се...
    Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
    У нас
    Частично бедствено положение в лясковското село Джулюница след бурята Частично бедствено положение в лясковското село Джулюница след бурята
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
    У нас
    Тръмп: Ще видим кой е виновен за Украйна Тръмп: Ще видим кой е виновен за Украйна
    Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
    По света
    21-годишният Ивелин, обвинен за жестокото убийство в Първомай, остава за постоянно в ареста 21-годишният Ивелин, обвинен за жестокото убийство в Първомай, остава за постоянно в ареста
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
    У нас
    Икономика в сивия сектор: Капитанът на лодката в Несебър бил...
    Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
    Регионални
    Дете оцеля след токов удар във Варна: Момчето се хванало за...
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
    У нас
    Кристин Лагард показа дизайна на българската евромонета с номинал 2...
    Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
    По света
    Гладът в Газа: Животът на 132 000 деца под 5-годишна възраст е...
    Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ