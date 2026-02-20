БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Министърът на правосъдието свиква заседание на ВСС с...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Reactions in Parliament after the Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Запази
пак скандали парламента ограничаването изборните секции чужбина

The controversy surrounding Stoil Tsitselkov has spilled over into Parliament, where the party There Is Such a People welcomed his resignation and predicted that others could follow.

There Is Such a People parliamentary group leader Toshko Yordanov displayed a document from the rostrum which he claimed was a court sentence against Tsitselkov for drink-driving.

“This, colleagues,” he said, holding up the document, “is one of Tsitselkov’s convictions. The sentence is for driving with 1.5 per mille alcohol in his blood.”

Vazrazhdane leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, said the entire cabinet was compromised and enjoyed very low public trust. He argued that responsibility lay not only with caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov but also with President Iliana Iotova, who issued the decree appointing the government.

“These people in government, who from the very moment of its announcement have created serious public concern, must be dismissed immediately — immediately,” Kostadinov said.

“This government clearly does not have public confidence. It provoked such an explosion of outrage that even its creator and ideological backer, former president Rumen Radev, distanced himself from it just hours later,” he said.

Stanislav Balabanov:
“Tsitselkov has fallen — now it is Yankulov’s turn. Then Hristanov’s. And this same man was standing outside the Petrohan mountain lodge explaining how the ‘good guys’ had supposedly been eliminated by some very bad mafia that had gone and executed them.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна болница в София
3
Новородено бебе почина близо два часа след раждането си в Окръжна...
"Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо": Потънал ли е рибарският кораб край Созопол?
4
"Молих му се да не тръгва, времето го дават лошо":...
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
5
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Предупредиха жителите на Елхово за опасно покачване на нивото на река Тунджа
6
Предупредиха жителите на Елхово за опасно покачване на нивото на...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
3
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
4
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
5
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

More from: Politics

First Resignation in the Caretaker Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Steps Down After One Day
First Resignation in the Caretaker Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov Steps Down After One Day
President Iotova on Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet: I Rely on Expertise, Not Political Leanings President Iotova on Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet: I Rely on Expertise, Not Political Leanings
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Boyko Borisov Announced that Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Asked GERB for Atanas Zapryanov to Remain Minister of Defence Boyko Borisov Announced that Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Asked GERB for Atanas Zapryanov to Remain Minister of Defence
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: We Assume Responsibility for Preparing and Conducting Free and Fair Elections Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: We Assume Responsibility for Preparing and Conducting Free and Fair Elections
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Political Reactions Follow Swearing-In of Gyurov Caretaker Cabinet Political Reactions Follow Swearing-In of Gyurov Caretaker Cabinet
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Election Commission Begins Preparations for Bulgaria’s Snap Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for 19 April Election Commission Begins Preparations for Bulgaria’s Snap Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for 19 April
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за освобождаването на Стоил Цицелков като вицепремиер
Президентът Илияна Йотова подписа указа за освобождаването на Стоил...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват на път подготвени АПИ: 13 области с жълт код за снеговалеж утре, шофьорите да тръгват на път подготвени
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка, премиерът Андрей Гюров я прие Вицепремиерът по честни избори Стоил Цицелков подаде оставка, премиерът Андрей Гюров я прие
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Политика
Министърът на правосъдието свиква заседание на ВСС с искане за определяне на временно и.ф. на главен прокурор Министърът на правосъдието свиква заседание на ВСС с искане за определяне на временно и.ф. на главен прокурор
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова е новият генерален директор на БНТ
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Проверка заради починалото бебе в Окръжна болница разпореди...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Планинската спасителна служба: Не тръгвайте сами в планината,...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
КЕВР започва извънредна проверка на "ВиК-Шумен"
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ