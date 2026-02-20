Reactions in Parliament after the Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov

The controversy surrounding Stoil Tsitselkov has spilled over into Parliament, where the party There Is Such a People welcomed his resignation and predicted that others could follow.
There Is Such a People parliamentary group leader Toshko Yordanov displayed a document from the rostrum which he claimed was a court sentence against Tsitselkov for drink-driving.
“This, colleagues,” he said, holding up the document, “is one of Tsitselkov’s convictions. The sentence is for driving with 1.5 per mille alcohol in his blood.”
Vazrazhdane leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, said the entire cabinet was compromised and enjoyed very low public trust. He argued that responsibility lay not only with caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov but also with President Iliana Iotova, who issued the decree appointing the government.
“These people in government, who from the very moment of its announcement have created serious public concern, must be dismissed immediately — immediately,” Kostadinov said.
“This government clearly does not have public confidence. It provoked such an explosion of outrage that even its creator and ideological backer, former president Rumen Radev, distanced himself from it just hours later,” he said.
Stanislav Balabanov:
“Tsitselkov has fallen — now it is Yankulov’s turn. Then Hristanov’s. And this same man was standing outside the Petrohan mountain lodge explaining how the ‘good guys’ had supposedly been eliminated by some very bad mafia that had gone and executed them.”