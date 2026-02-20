Reactions in Parliament after the Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov

The controversy surrounding Stoil Tsitselkov has spilled over into Parliament, where the party There Is Such a People welcomed his resignation and predicted that others could follow.

There Is Such a People parliamentary group leader Toshko Yordanov displayed a document from the rostrum which he claimed was a court sentence against Tsitselkov for drink-driving.

“This, colleagues,” he said, holding up the document, “is one of Tsitselkov’s convictions. The sentence is for driving with 1.5 per mille alcohol in his blood.”

Vazrazhdane leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, said the entire cabinet was compromised and enjoyed very low public trust. He argued that responsibility lay not only with caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov but also with President Iliana Iotova, who issued the decree appointing the government.