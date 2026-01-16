БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
АПС след върнатия мандат: Върнахме го, за да подпомогнем...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
АПС получиха и върнаха папката с мандата неизпълнен
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Грипът атакува: На прага на епидемия ли сме?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Regional Health Inspectorate in Sofia Has Fined Mayor Vasil Terziev Over the Ongoing Waste Collection Crisis in the Capital

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Запази

More than 30 signals from citizens have been received by the Regional Health Inspectorate since October, said Grozdan Karadzhov

дпс ново начало сигнал институциите заради кризата боклука софия
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Sofia has drawn up an administrative violation report against the Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, over the city’s waste collection crisis. This was announced by outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov during today’s parliamentary question time - January 16.

According to Karadzhov, since October the RHI has received more than 30 complaints from citizens. The inspectorate had sent letters to Sofia Municipality concerning zones 1, 3, 4 and 7, warning that the suspension of household waste collection would worsen hygiene conditions and pose a risk to public health.

He said the RHI had issued four mandatory instructions in line with those letters, requiring the municipality to remedy the violations.

“They were not complied with, and districts such as Ilinden, Krasno Selo, Lyulin, Poduyane, Serdika, Triaditsa and others were left without waste collection,” Karadjov stated.

He added that the deadline for implementing the second of these instructions expires on 20 January.

The issue was also addressed from the parliamentary rostrum by outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation Tomislav Donchev. He stressed that waste collection falls within the responsibilities of local authorities, for which residents pay a waste management fee.

“In my view, the good model is that, even if public-private partnerships are used, every municipality should have its own municipal company or enterprise – strong, well institutionalised and properly equipped – that can not only respond in crisis situations but also ensure it cannot be subjected to pressure or blackmail,” Donchev said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
1
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
2
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Полицейска камера засече лек автомобил, движещ се с близо 120 км/ч в пловдивско село
3
Полицейска камера засече лек автомобил, движещ се с близо 120 км/ч...
Ограбиха възрастни хора след обмяна на 50 000 лева в Кюстендил
4
Ограбиха възрастни хора след обмяна на 50 000 лева в Кюстендил
Асен Василев: Ако се въведат броячките, това гарантира 100% хартиен вот
5
Асен Василев: Ако се въведат броячките, това гарантира 100% хартиен...
След пет поредни аварии водоподаването в Асеновград вече е възстановено
6
След пет поредни аварии водоподаването в Асеновград вече е...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
3
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
4
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
5
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
6
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация

More from: Bulgaria

Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge
Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge
Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
International Mummers festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik International Mummers festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
After a Series of Signals for Violations - the State Suspended the Operation of a Wood Processing Plant in Vrliko Tarnovo After a Series of Signals for Violations - the State Suspended the Operation of a Wood Processing Plant in Vrliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Three Women Die in Apartment Block Fire in Sofia Three Women Die in Apartment Block Fire in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
"Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS) "Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 21:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с боклука РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с боклука
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на ГЕРБ-СДС за закриване на КПК Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на ГЕРБ-СДС за закриване на КПК
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
"Отиваме на избори" - реакции от кулоарите "Отиваме на избори" - реакции от кулоарите
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата разследва палеж относно пожара в столичния ж.к....
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Частично бедствено положение заради ВиК аварията обяви кметът на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Разследват Божидар Бобоков за притежание на наркотици с цел...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Без отопление на фона на екстремни студове в Украйна
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ