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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Remains of a Drone Destroyed at Sea off Sozopol

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Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
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унищожиха останки дрон морето созопол

A specialised team from the Naval Base in Burgas carried out reconnaissance and the destruction of parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle discovered 14 nautical miles east of Cape Kolokita near Sozopol, the Naval Forces have announced.

The remains of the drone were spotted by fishing vessels, which reported the sighting to the competent authorities. Following reconnaissance, the military assessed that there was a risk, and the parts were therefore destroyed on site.

The operation was conducted by a specialised unit under the command of Captain 3rd Rank Dimitar Stoyanov. It was carried out at the request of the Burgas Regional Administration and with the authorisation of the Chief of Defence.

The disposal team acted in accordance with an order issued by the Commander of the Naval Forces. The Navy stated that all activities related to the destruction of the recovered debris were carried out in strict compliance with safety measures.

No further information on the origin of the unmanned aerial vehicle has been released at this stage.

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