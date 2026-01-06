Rise in Flu and Respiratory Illnesses Observed in Burgas

In recent days, health authorities have reported an increase in cases of influenza and acute respiratory infections. Experts say this seasonal rise is expected, driven by holiday gatherings and fluctuating weather, which create favourable conditions for virus transmission.

Despite higher numbers of patients visiting clinics on the first working day after the holidays, Burgas region has not yet reached pre-epidemic thresholds. This was stated by Dr. Miroslava Kiselkova, Director of the “Infectious Disease Surveillance” Directorate at the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) – Burgas, during the BNT breakfast programme on January 6.

“Data from the past two weeks show low infection rates. The most recent verified figures for the region, from the last working week up to 21 December, recorded an incidence of 160 cases per 10,000 people. Even then, pre-epidemic levels typical for the region were not reached,” Dr Kiselkova explained.

Currently, the dominant influenza strain in both Bulgaria and Burgas is influenza A, subtype H3N2. Of over 100 samples sent to the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, 10% tested positive – seven for H3N2 and two for H1N1.

The highest infection rates are observed among children.

“Daily data indicate that children aged 0–4 and 5–14 are the most affected. This is also reflected in hospitalisation figures in the infectious diseases department,” Dr Kiselkova noted.

She added that no severe cases of influenza have been reported in Burgas region to date. Specialists emphasise that flu typically presents with sudden onset, rapid deterioration, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headache, and fever. Early medical consultation is important to distinguish influenza from other respiratory viruses.

“Confirmed cases of influenza can be treated with specific antiviral therapy. If administered within 24–48 hours of symptom onset, it halts virus replication and significantly speeds recovery,” Dr Kiselkova explained.

The most vulnerable groups include young children, adults over 65, people with underlying conditions, and pregnant women. Despite the existence of a national prevention programme, these groups remain at higher risk.

Health authorities predict that the flu peak will occur at the end of January and the beginning of February. They recommend wearing masks in pharmacies and medical offices, and advise symptomatic individuals to stay home to prevent spreading the infection.





