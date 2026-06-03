Rising Dolphin Deaths Reported Near Balchik as 15 Cases Recorded in Three Days

An increase in dolphin mortality has been recorded along the coast near Balchik (Northeastern Bulgaria), with 15 dead dolphins reported over the past three days, according to the municipality’s Public Works and Municipal Services Enterprise.

Authorities have begun removing the carcasses from beach areas and carrying out disinfection procedures. Citizens have also submitted reports to the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Varna.

According to Sanyal Krasteva, a senior expert in the Preventive Activities Directorate of the Varna environmental inspectorate, reports of dead dolphins are received regularly and occur periodically from year to year.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have been receiving reports of dead dolphins being found. Yesterday, two reports were submitted concerning a total of three dead dolphins discovered in Balchik.

Whenever a report of a dead dolphin is received, an immediate inspection is carried out to establish any visible causes of death. Biometric data are recorded and documented.

If there is any suspicion of human involvement in the death of a dolphin, the prosecution service and the Ministry of Interior are notified.”

Krasteva explained that, under Bulgaria’s Biodiversity Act, dead dolphins are generally required to remain where they are found.

However, because the animals are often discovered on public beaches with high visitor numbers, the Ministry of Environment and Water grants special permits allowing municipalities along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast to remove the carcasses.

Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the recent increase in dolphin deaths, and inspections continue.

At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the recent dolphin deaths along Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast were caused by human activity.

Environmental inspectors said that, following discussions with those who reported the incidents, they were able to locate the animals precisely.

“After speaking with the individuals who submitted the reports, they gave very accurate directions as to where the dolphins could be found. Two dead dolphins were indeed discovered, washed onto the rocks by the sea near one of the hotels along the central coastal area. Both belonged to the harbour porpoise species. The bodies were completely depigmented, indicating that they had spent a long period of time in the water. There were no missing body parts and no signs whatsoever to suggest that the cause of death was related to human activity. The third dolphin was located around 40 metres offshore, and we do not yet have information regarding its species. So far this year, no dolphins have been found bearing injuries or marks that would indicate death as a result of human intervention.”

According to the latest data, a total of 46 dead dolphins have been officially recorded along Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast since the beginning of the year.

Earlier in 2026, an increase in dolphin mortality was also observed near Ezerets. Investigations there likewise found no evidence of human involvement in the deaths.



