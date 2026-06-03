БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rising Dolphin Deaths Reported Near Balchik as 15 Cases Recorded in Three Days

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
EN
Запази
увеличена смъртност делфини балчик последните три дни случая

An increase in dolphin mortality has been recorded along the coast near Balchik (Northeastern Bulgaria), with 15 dead dolphins reported over the past three days, according to the municipality’s Public Works and Municipal Services Enterprise.

Authorities have begun removing the carcasses from beach areas and carrying out disinfection procedures. Citizens have also submitted reports to the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Varna.

According to Sanyal Krasteva, a senior expert in the Preventive Activities Directorate of the Varna environmental inspectorate, reports of dead dolphins are received regularly and occur periodically from year to year.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have been receiving reports of dead dolphins being found. Yesterday, two reports were submitted concerning a total of three dead dolphins discovered in Balchik.

Whenever a report of a dead dolphin is received, an immediate inspection is carried out to establish any visible causes of death. Biometric data are recorded and documented.

If there is any suspicion of human involvement in the death of a dolphin, the prosecution service and the Ministry of Interior are notified.”
Krasteva explained that, under Bulgaria’s Biodiversity Act, dead dolphins are generally required to remain where they are found.

However, because the animals are often discovered on public beaches with high visitor numbers, the Ministry of Environment and Water grants special permits allowing municipalities along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast to remove the carcasses.

Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the recent increase in dolphin deaths, and inspections continue.

At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the recent dolphin deaths along Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast were caused by human activity.

Environmental inspectors said that, following discussions with those who reported the incidents, they were able to locate the animals precisely.

“After speaking with the individuals who submitted the reports, they gave very accurate directions as to where the dolphins could be found. Two dead dolphins were indeed discovered, washed onto the rocks by the sea near one of the hotels along the central coastal area. Both belonged to the harbour porpoise species.

The bodies were completely depigmented, indicating that they had spent a long period of time in the water. There were no missing body parts and no signs whatsoever to suggest that the cause of death was related to human activity.

The third dolphin was located around 40 metres offshore, and we do not yet have information regarding its species.

So far this year, no dolphins have been found bearing injuries or marks that would indicate death as a result of human intervention.”

According to the latest data, a total of 46 dead dolphins have been officially recorded along Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast since the beginning of the year.

Earlier in 2026, an increase in dolphin mortality was also observed near Ezerets. Investigations there likewise found no evidence of human involvement in the deaths.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по...
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
2
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
„Баба Алино“ в документи
3
„Баба Алино“ в документи
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при осъвременяването на пенсиите
4
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при...
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да изградят участъците, за които са взели аванс
5
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да...
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на "Лукойл"
6
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
5
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova Met with OECD Secretary-General
Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova Met with OECD Secretary-General
Court Ruled: One of the Mothers Contributed to the Switch of the Babies at Sheinovo Hospital Court Ruled: One of the Mothers Contributed to the Switch of the Babies at Sheinovo Hospital
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
SPECIAL: The Illegal Town near Varna - What the Inspection of the Notary Chamber Found SPECIAL: The Illegal Town near Varna - What the Inspection of the Notary Chamber Found
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs Rejected a Request to Lift the Immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs Rejected a Request to Lift the Immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Higher Deficit, More Reforms: What Are Brussels' Recommendations to Bulgaria Higher Deficit, More Reforms: What Are Brussels' Recommendations to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Environment Ministry Begins Inspections at Dam Levels Due to Expected Heavy Rainfall Environment Ministry Begins Inspections at Dam Levels Due to Expected Heavy Rainfall
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

Водещи новини

СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи проверката на Нотариалната камара
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино" Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино"
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия" Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия"
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Дефицитът може да достигне 7,4% без спешни мерки – властта...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
По-висок дефицит, повече реформи – какви са препоръките на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
ВКС реши: Една от майките е допринесла за размяната на бебетата в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Нови валежи и гръмотевични бури през следващите дни
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ