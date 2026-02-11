БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Rumen Radev Criticises Entry of Private Operator into Rail Transport in Bulgaria

In the final hours of the “Borissov–Peevski” cabinet, a quarter of the state railway’s passenger services were handed over to a private company, former President Rumen Radev (2017–2026) wrote on Facebook on February 11.

“In the typical style of Bulgarian privatisation, the private operator will receive, as a dowry, BDZ’s rolling stock and its trained personnel,” Radev said.

His comments come after outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov announced that Bulgaria was opening its railway market to a private passenger operator for the first time.

Radev also stated that President Iliyana Iotova had made “the optimal choice for caretaker prime minister within the framework of the Constitution, mutilated by the 'assemblage' government”.

“I hope Mr Gyurow will, through his actions, live up to Bulgarian citizens’ expectations for fair elections, and I wish him wisdom, integrity and resilience,” he added.

