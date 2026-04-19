Rumen Radev: Expectations Are Big and So Are the Hopes, Which Carries a Big Responsibility.

Expectations are big and and so are the hopes, and that means great responsibility, the leader of the “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition, Rumen Radev, told journalists in his first comment after the exit poll at the end of election day in Bulgaria's early parliamentary elections on April 19. “We will do everything possible to ensure that we do not have to go to elections again,” he added.

My "opinion polls" were "the full conference halls and the squares across the country. What happened was normal and predictable."

He also expressed the hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would ensure that Bulgarians abroad are able to vote.

“There are huge queues in London and Barcelona. People want to vote, they are waiting for three to four hours, and that can only be a good sign,” he added.