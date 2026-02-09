БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Rumen Radev:“The ‘Petrohan’ case is a grim symbol of a dismantled state, incapable of protecting even its children”

The “Petrohan” case is a grim symbol of a broken state, incapable of protecting even its own children, said Rumen Radev, Bulgaria’s President for the period 2017–2026, in an official statement.

He described the case as both a political shock and a diagnosis of the condition of the state, and expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

“I will not comment on this tragedy, the clarification of which is the responsibility of the competent authorities. The causes of the killings must be established as quickly as possible, because our society expects answers,” Radev said.

However, this tragedy should not displace other embarrassing revelations:

- the registration of an NGO with the name and powers bearing the name and powers of a state;

- its legitimisation by the Ministry of the Environment in total contravention of the established administrative rules;

- the self-dealing with land and natural resources;

- the accumulation of a huge amount of weapons and specialised equipment;

- the inability of law enforcement authorities to protect law and order, despite reports

“The ‘Petrohan’ case is a grim symbol of a dismantled state, incapable of protecting even its children,” Radev concluded.



