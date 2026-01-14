БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sausage Festival Brings Together Dozens in the Village of Kosharitsa

Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
The Sausage Festival once again brought together dozens of residents and visitors in the village of Kosharitsa, Nessebar municipality,(Southeastern Bulgaria) on January 14.

For the 15th consecutive year, local craftsmen and producers from the region presented their home-made delicacies.

After careful tasting, a jury will select the sausage with the best flavour and quality.

The village square was transformed into a true open-air feast, filled with the aroma of grilled sausages, mulled wine, and a festive atmosphere.

More than 100 kilogrammes of home-made sausage – or over 1,000 portions – along with 120 litres of mulled red wine will be distributed completely free of charge to everyone attending.

The celebration is accompanied by a rich programme of traditional folklore performances.

