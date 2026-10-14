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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Search for Surviving Sailors from the Ship Attacked by Drone Off the Coast of Krapets Has Resumed

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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подновиха издирването оцелели моряци атакувания дрон кораб крапец
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The search and rescue operation for sailors from the 'HS Dignity' ship, which was hit by a drone 17 nautical miles east of Krapets, resumed at 10.30am today, October 14. The area will be searched by a Bulgarian Navy vessel.

The search was temporarily suspended at 6pm yesterday due to adverse weather conditions and nightfall.

Nine vessels and two helicopters took part in the search, along with merchant ships passing nearby. A navigational warning has been sent to their crews, urging them to exercise increased caution and maintain heightened vigilance.

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