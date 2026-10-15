БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лошото време осуети изтеглянето на кораба...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Заради сигурността в Черно море: Премиерът Радев и...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
"Булгаргаз" предлага с 34% по-висока цена на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Апелативният съд в Пловдив остави в ареста сочената за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Пленумът на ВСС избра Магдалена Лазарова за и.ф. главен...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Надяваме се ЕС да приеме мораториума за...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Сигнал за помощ: Още един кораб е бил ударен от дрон в...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Правителството предлага 660 евро минимална работна...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Ваксинационен туризъм срещу грип: Кога ще има ваксини при...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior: We Have Conducted 140 Operations Against Vote-Buying

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази

"We aren't all that active on TikTok, but we're active on the ground and taking action," Lyubomir Nikolov said

оставката георги кандев директорът сдвр любомир николов поема поста

Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, outlined the arrangements in place and the measures taken by the ministry’s structures in preparation for the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

“Ten days remain until election day. The Ministry of the Interior has taken all necessary measures to safeguard citizens’ right to vote freely and ensure that the elections are conducted in accordance with the law. We are working to combat vote buying, and I have ordered preventive checks in all areas where we have identified a high concentration of people involved in buying votes. We have carried out 140 operations so far, focusing primarily on Roma neighbourhoods and areas that were the subject of oiur attention during previous elections.”

Two pre-trial proceedings have been opened into vote buying.

“We are ensuring the unhindered transport of voting machines and election materials,” Nikolov stressed.

“We are also paying close attention to the threat of cyberattacks. We will monitor cyberspace and, together with the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), are conducting surveillance to prevent any cyberattack on the day before the election and on election day itself.”

The operations target not only vote buying but also domestic property crime and drug distribution.

“The situation is calm. If we need to respond anywhere, we will do so immediately.”
Regarding the arson attack on Starlink equipment, Nikolov said there were suspects.

“However, I cannot provide details so as not to jeopardise the investigation,” he said.
Responding to criticism that the Ministry of the Interior was not doing enough to combat vote buying, Nikolov said:

“We may not be that active on TikTok, but we are active on the ground and taking action.”

Nikolov also commented on the growing number of bomb threats, explaining that the FBI was involved in addressing the problem.

“We are working hard, and the FBI is also involved. We expect to receive the necessary information very soon, which will help us identify specific suspects.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Нови удари в Черно море: Търговски кораб е поразен с дронове в румънски териториални води?
1
Нови удари в Черно море: Търговски кораб е поразен с дронове в...
Ново захлаждане и валежи от дъжд в следващите дни
2
Ново захлаждане и валежи от дъжд в следващите дни
Хладно в четвъртък сутрин с минимални температури между 1° и 8°
3
Хладно в четвъртък сутрин с минимални температури между 1° и...
Апелативният съд в Пловдив остави в ареста сочената за организатор на схемата за източване на НЗОК
4
Апелативният съд в Пловдив остави в ареста сочената за организатор...
Заради проливните дъждове днешният ден е научебен в Истанбул, въведена е забрана за двуколесни превозни средства
5
Заради проливните дъждове днешният ден е научебен в Истанбул,...
Застраховката "Гражданска отговорност" ще може да се сключва минимум за 30 дни за мотоциклети и кемпери
6
Застраховката "Гражданска отговорност" ще може да се...

Най-четени

Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал "Под прикритие" по БНТ
1
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал...
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник максималните ще са 13°
2
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник...
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед в "Пирогов"
3
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед...
Съдът в Кочани постанови 30-дневен арест за Ива Михайлова, издирват я международно
4
Съдът в Кочани постанови 30-дневен арест за Ива Михайлова, издирват...
Полицията в Кочани е уведомила съда, че Ива Михайлова не се е явила вчера в участъка за подпис
5
Полицията в Кочани е уведомила съда, че Ива Михайлова не се е явила...
Прокуратурата в Кочани поиска Ива Михайлова да бъде задържана
6
Прокуратурата в Кочани поиска Ива Михайлова да бъде задържана

More from: Bulgaria

Why Are Donkeys Disappearing in Bulgaria? Numbers Have Fallen from 90,000 in 2005 to Fewer Than 2,000
Why Are Donkeys Disappearing in Bulgaria? Numbers Have Fallen from 90,000 in 2005 to Fewer Than 2,000
On International White Cane Day: Blind People in Varna Call for More Accessible Urban Environment On International White Cane Day: Blind People in Varna Call for More Accessible Urban Environment
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
PM Radev to NATO Secretary General Rutte: Black Sea Security Is Eastern Flank Security PM Radev to NATO Secretary General Rutte: Black Sea Security Is Eastern Flank Security
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Plovdiv Court of Appeals Remands Woman Accused of Organising a Scheme to Embezzle Funds from the National Health Insurance Fund Plovdiv Court of Appeals Remands Woman Accused of Organising a Scheme to Embezzle Funds from the National Health Insurance Fund
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Hash Code for Machine Voting in October 25 Presidential Election in Bulgaria Has Been Generated Hash Code for Machine Voting in October 25 Presidential Election in Bulgaria Has Been Generated
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte After Meeting with Rumen Radev and Nicușor Dan: We Will Step Up Measures If Necessary NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte After Meeting with Rumen Radev and Nicușor Dan: We Will Step Up Measures If Necessary
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Ударите в Черно море са сред основните теми на срещата на върха в Брюксел
Ударите в Черно море са сред основните теми на срещата на върха в...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
Лошото време осуети изтеглянето на кораба „Челси-3“ до пристанище Бургас Лошото време осуети изтеглянето на кораба „Челси-3“ до пристанище Бургас
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Зеленски: Търпението ни се изчерпа, Тръмп не застава на правилната страна на историята Зеленски: Търпението ни се изчерпа, Тръмп не застава на правилната страна на историята
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
80-годишен мъж почина в болница, след като е открит в безпомощно състояние до метростанция “Жолио Кюри” 80-годишен мъж почина в болница, след като е открит в безпомощно състояние до метростанция “Жолио Кюри”
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Християн Мицкоски: Ива Михайлова е била прехвърлена в България по...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
По света
Главният секретар на МВР: Провели сме 140 операции срещу купуването...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Защо магаретата у нас са на изчезване? От 90 000 през 2005 г. вече...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Аферата „Баба Алино“: Община Варна сезира прокуратурата...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ