Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior: We Have Conducted 140 Operations Against Vote-Buying

Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, outlined the arrangements in place and the measures taken by the ministry’s structures in preparation for the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

“Ten days remain until election day. The Ministry of the Interior has taken all necessary measures to safeguard citizens’ right to vote freely and ensure that the elections are conducted in accordance with the law. We are working to combat vote buying, and I have ordered preventive checks in all areas where we have identified a high concentration of people involved in buying votes. We have carried out 140 operations so far, focusing primarily on Roma neighbourhoods and areas that were the subject of oiur attention during previous elections.”

Two pre-trial proceedings have been opened into vote buying.

“We are ensuring the unhindered transport of voting machines and election materials,” Nikolov stressed. “We are also paying close attention to the threat of cyberattacks. We will monitor cyberspace and, together with the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), are conducting surveillance to prevent any cyberattack on the day before the election and on election day itself.”

The operations target not only vote buying but also domestic property crime and drug distribution.

“The situation is calm. If we need to respond anywhere, we will do so immediately.”

Regarding the arson attack on Starlink equipment, Nikolov said there were suspects. “However, I cannot provide details so as not to jeopardise the investigation,” he said.

Responding to criticism that the Ministry of the Interior was not doing enough to combat vote buying, Nikolov said: “We may not be that active on TikTok, but we are active on the ground and taking action.”

Nikolov also commented on the growing number of bomb threats, explaining that the FBI was involved in addressing the problem.