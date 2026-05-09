Seven Cyclists from Giro d’Italia Injured after Crash Near Merdanya Village

Seven cyclists from the Giro d'Italia were injured following a crash near the village of Merdanya, close to Lyaskovets (Northern Bulgaria) on May 9.

The most seriously injured rider suffered a fractured pelvis and is being transported this evening by ambulance from Veliko Tarnovo to Pirogov Emergency Hospital in Sofia.

The remaining cyclists were examined at the emergency department of the regional hospital. All of them sustained superficial injuries. Four have been discharged after their wounds were treated. Two others are still under assessment, with a decision pending on whether they will require hospitalisation or can also be released if their condition allows.