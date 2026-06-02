БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Премиерът Радев: Предложена е смяна на особения управител...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Severe Storm Floods Streets and Topples Trees in Haskovo Region (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Запази
силна буря наводни булеварди хасково снимки
Снимка: BNT

A powerful storm struck Haskovo and the surrounding region ( Southern Bulgaria) early this afternoon on June 2. Torrential rain, accompanied by thunder and small hailstones, flooded major boulevards across the city.

Several vehicles became stranded in the area around the City Garden. A woman reported being trapped in her car. Firefighters pushed the vehicle onto the pavement, and she was unharmed.

The storm snapped branches, uprooted trees and brought down cables in Haskovo..

Heavy rain and hail were also reported in the Svilengrad area. No serious damage has been reported so far.

A yellow weather warning for significant rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms remains in force across the region today.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
1
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
2
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Гледайте полуфиналите на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте полуфиналите на европейското първенство по минифутбол...
Иван Портних посочи още един терен със строеж на КУБ
4
Иван Портних посочи още един терен със строеж на КУБ
Установени са всички собственици на имоти в местността Баба Алино
5
Установени са всички собственици на имоти в местността Баба Алино
В "Референдум": Корупцията и слабият контрол са основните причини за незаконното строителство у нас, смятат мнозинството от българите
6
В "Референдум": Корупцията и слабият контрол са основните...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа не върши работа в счупена система
5
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа...
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
6
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Takes Part in UN International Bazaar for First Time in a Decade
Bulgaria Takes Part in UN International Bazaar for First Time in a Decade
Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Hristo Botev and Those Who Died for the Nation’s Freedom Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Hristo Botev and Those Who Died for the Nation’s Freedom
Чете се за: 10:07 мин.
11 Arrested in Sofia Anti-Drug Operation, Including Notorious Dealer Known as “Gugutkata” 11 Arrested in Sofia Anti-Drug Operation, Including Notorious Dealer Known as “Gugutkata”
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Prosecutors’ Association Calls for Full Transparency and Independence in the Election of Supreme Judicial Council Members Prosecutors’ Association Calls for Full Transparency and Independence in the Election of Supreme Judicial Council Members
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Hailstorm Blankets Sopot in White Hailstorm Blankets Sopot in White
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Authorities Identify All Property Owners in Baba Alino Area as Investigation Continues Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Authorities Identify All Property Owners in Baba Alino Area as Investigation Continues
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Радев: Предложена е смяна на особения управител на "Лукойл", МС ще вземе решение днес
Премиерът Радев: Предложена е смяна на особения управител на...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Над 55 000 четвъртокласници на НВО по български език и литература Над 55 000 четвъртокласници на НВО по български език и литература
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Иранска ракетна и дронова атака затвори международното летище на Кувейт Иранска ракетна и дронова атака затвори международното летище на Кувейт
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно поправки в Закона за водите НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно поправки в Закона за водите
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Заради ремонти по АМ „Тракия“: Ограничения в движението...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Конституционните промени остават ключови за европейския път на...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
По света
Продуцентът на БНТ Гери Василева за края на инициативата "Шест...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
Общество
След бурята в София: Дърво падна на кръстовището на ул....
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ