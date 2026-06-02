Severe Storm Floods Streets and Topples Trees in Haskovo Region (PHOTOS)

A powerful storm struck Haskovo and the surrounding region ( Southern Bulgaria) early this afternoon on June 2. Torrential rain, accompanied by thunder and small hailstones, flooded major boulevards across the city.

Several vehicles became stranded in the area around the City Garden. A woman reported being trapped in her car. Firefighters pushed the vehicle onto the pavement, and she was unharmed.

The storm snapped branches, uprooted trees and brought down cables in Haskovo..

Heavy rain and hail were also reported in the Svilengrad area. No serious damage has been reported so far.

A yellow weather warning for significant rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms remains in force across the region today.