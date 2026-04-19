With 100% of the parallel vote count by “Myara” polling agency completed, five parties are entering Bulgaria's next Parliament, while Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) remains below the 4 per cent threshold.

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 45%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 12.6%

GERB–UDF – 12.3%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 6.8%

“Vazrazhdane” – 4.2%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 3,3%

"Velichie" - 3,2%

"BSP - United Left" - 3,1%

"Siyanie" - 3%

"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF" - 2.3%

"There Is Such a People" - 0,7%

"Blue Bulgaria" - 0,6%

"I do not support anyone" option was chosen by 1.6% of voters.

The voter turnout as at 20.00 was 48.9%.

According to data from the polling agency “Myara” with 95% of the parallel count completed, the distribution of seats is as follows:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 135

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 37

GERB–UDF – 36

Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 20

“Vazrazhdane” – 12