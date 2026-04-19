Five parties enter Parliament, nearly half of those eligible to vote have voted
With 100% of the parallel vote count by “Myara” polling agency completed, five parties are entering Bulgaria's next Parliament, while Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) remains below the 4 per cent threshold.
“Progressive Bulgaria” – 45%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 12.6%
GERB–UDF – 12.3%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 6.8%
“Vazrazhdane” – 4.2%
MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 3,3%
"Velichie" - 3,2%
"BSP - United Left" - 3,1%
"Siyanie" - 3%
"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF" - 2.3%
"There Is Such a People" - 0,7%
"Blue Bulgaria" - 0,6%
"I do not support anyone" option was chosen by 1.6% of voters.
The voter turnout as at 20.00 was 48.9%.
According to data from the polling agency “Myara” with 95% of the parallel count completed, the distribution of seats is as follows:
“Progressive Bulgaria” – 135
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 37
GERB–UDF – 36
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 20
“Vazrazhdane” – 12