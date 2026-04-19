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Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра" - формацията на Румен Радев с голяма преднина, пет партии влизат в парламента, ПП-ДБ изпревариха ГЕРБ-СДС, БСП е под бариерата от 4%

Shift in Party Rankings after Parallel Vote Count at 100% by “Myara” - Exit Polls: Radev's Progressive Bulgaria Takes Strong Lead; WCC-DB Moves into Second Above GERB-UDF; BSP Drops Below 4% Threshold

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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Five parties enter Parliament, nearly half of those eligible to vote have voted

обрат паралелното преброяване мяра бсп процентната бариера

With 100% of the parallel vote count by “Myara” polling agency completed, five parties are entering Bulgaria's next Parliament, while Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) remains below the 4 per cent threshold.

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 45%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 12.6%
GERB–UDF – 12.3%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 6.8%
“Vazrazhdane” – 4.2%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 3,3%

"Velichie" - 3,2%

"BSP - United Left" - 3,1%

"Siyanie" - 3%

"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF" - 2.3%

"There Is Such a People" - 0,7%

"Blue Bulgaria" - 0,6%

"I do not support anyone" option was chosen by 1.6% of voters.

The voter turnout as at 20.00 was 48.9%.

According to data from the polling agency “Myara” with 95% of the parallel count completed, the distribution of seats is as follows:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 135
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 37
GERB–UDF – 36
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 20
“Vazrazhdane” – 12

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