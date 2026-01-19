БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Significantly Warmer Weather Expected in the Coming Days

близките дни предстои съществено затопляне
Снимка: BGNES/archive

Over the next few days, both minimum and maximum temperatures will rise, more noticeably towards the end of the week.

It was already slightly warmer today. After –9°C yesterday, today’s lowest maximum temperature was –6°C, again measured in Razgrad. In Sofia, after –2°C yesterday, the afternoon temperature today almost reached 0°C.

Temperatures are above freezing in places in southern Bulgaria.

Tomorrow, the number of regions under an ice warning will decrease. Daytime temperatures will remain below zero mainly in the northern half of the country.

It will be mostly sunny, with maximum temperatures between –2°C and +6°C; in Sofia, just above freezing. A light easterly wind will blow, and along the Black Sea coast a strong northerly wind.

Minimum temperatures, however, will remain below zero across the country tomorrow as well, between –12°C and –3°C; in Sofia around –9°C, and along the Black Sea coast between –4°C and –6°C. A slight rise in temperatures is also expected in the mountains, where it will be mostly sunny with a moderate easterly wind.

Maximum temperatures on the highest peaks will range from –9°C on Musala and Todorka to –6°C on Cherni Vrah.

Under the influence of a large anticyclone, it will be sunny in central parts of Europe. Rain is expected in the northern parts of the British Isles, where temperatures will fall. Light rain and snow showers are forecast for southern Greece. Significant rainfall and thunderstorms are expected over the Apennines.

The reason is a Mediterranean cyclone, which will also affect the weather in Bulgaria.

Here, on Wednesday, cloudy conditions will prevail, and before noon snowfall will begin from the south-west, spreading across southern Bulgaria by the evening.

Rain is expected in the eastern part of the Upper Thracian Plain, where conditions will be favourable for black ice to form. During the night into Thursday and on Thursday itself, many areas in the south-eastern half of the country will see both snow and rain. The risk of icy conditions will remain in eastern Bulgaria.

On Friday and Saturday it will be cloudy and foggy, but with no significant precipitation. The rise in temperatures will continue.

