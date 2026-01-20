БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Snow and Rain Expected in the Coming Days

The number of regions under an ice weather warning is decreasing. Today,January 20, daytime temperatures will remain below zero only in some parts of the northern half of the country.

Maximum temperatures will range between –2°C and 6°C, around 1°C in Sofia, and between 3°C and 5°C along the Black Sea coast. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light from the east, and moderate northerly along the coast.

During the night, cloud cover will increase across the entire country. Tomorrow morning, minimum temperatures will range from –13°C to –3°C, around –9°C in Sofia, and between –10°C and –1°C along the Black Sea coast. Daytime highs will be between 0°C and 5°C, around 1°C in Sofia, and between 5°C and 7°C along the coast. Conditions will be cloudy.

Around midday, snowfall will begin from the southwest, spreading by evening across most of southern Bulgaria and the central Balkan Mountains. More significant snowfall is expected in the Rila–Rhodope region. With rising temperatures, snow in the eastern part of the Upper Thracian Plain and the Eastern Rhodopes will turn to rain, creating conditions for icy surfaces.

On Thursday, precipitation in eastern Bulgaria will continue, mostly as rain, but will cease everywhere by the end of the day. Temperatures will rise further, with minimums between –5°C and 0°C, and maximums between 2°C and 7°C.

On Friday and Saturday, sunny conditions will prevail in south-western Bulgaria, while the rest of the country will remain cloudy and foggy. On Sunday, a new period of unsettled weather will begin, with rainfall, still mainly as rain, and heavier amounts expected in southern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate, and temporarily strong in eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains, blowing from the south. The warming trend will continue.

