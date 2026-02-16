БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Шумен остава без вода за неопределено време заради авария...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Snow Cover Expected to Build in Northern and Western Bulgaria Tomorrow, Feb 17

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
EN
Запази
снежна покривка натрупа северна западна българия
Снимка: илюстративна

During the night, cloud cover across eastern and most southern parts of the country will be considerable, with rain in places. Around and after midnight, cloud will also increase over western areas and rain will set in there as well. Conditions will be calm or with a light east-north-easterly wind. Minimum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, around 2°C in Sofia.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly below the monthly average. It will continue to fall, before beginning to rise again tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow, February 17, under the influence of a deep Mediterranean low-pressure system, the weather will remain overcast with widespread precipitation, locally heavy. Rain will dominate, though snow is expected in north-western districts and on the higher western plateaus. Winds will be moderate, strong in the north-east, from the east-north-east; in southern regions they will blow from the east-south-east. By evening, winds will veer to the north-west and strengthen, bringing in colder air. Maximum temperatures will range from 2–3°C in the north-west to 10–12°C in the south-east, around 5°C in Sofia. Overnight into Wednesday, precipitation will persist. Snow will fall across northern and western areas, leading to the formation of a snow cover.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy, with rain in many places continuing through the night into Wednesday. A moderate east-north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will reach 6–10°C. Sea-water temperatures are 5–7°C, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy with snowfall. Rain will fall over Strandzha and Sakar. Precipitation will be locally heavy. Strong winds from the southern quarter will blow, turning north-north-westerly by evening and strengthening further. Maximum temperatures will be about 2°C at 1,200 metres and around –2°C at 2,000 metres.

On Wednesday morning, precipitation will still affect eastern and mountainous areas, and as the cold air deepens, rain will turn to snow everywhere. By midday the precipitation will cease, and later cloud will break and thin. It will remain windy, with moderate to strong north-westerly winds. Minimum temperatures will range from –3°C to 2°C, while maximum temperatures will lie between –1°C and 4°C, reaching 9–10°C in the far south-west.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Winds will ease and turn southerly, bringing milder air. In some lowlands and basins there will be fog or low cloud.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
1
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
3
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Река Чепинска излезе от коритото си, пътят Велинград – Сърница е затворен
4
Река Чепинска излезе от коритото си, пътят Велинград –...
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на Калушев
5
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на...
Наводнения, свлачища и отнесени покриви: Бурята "Ориана" връхлетя Италия, Испания и Франция
6
Наводнения, свлачища и отнесени покриви: Бурята "Ориана"...

Най-четени

Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични проблеми е завел своя антураж към летален край
1
Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични...
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
2
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
3
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха записи от хижата
4
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
5
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая "Петрохан" е на цялото общество
6
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая...

More from: Bulgaria

Festive Retro Train Ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
Festive Retro Train Ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev 'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Number of Road Deaths in Bulgaria Remains Significantly Higher than EU Average Number of Road Deaths in Bulgaria Remains Significantly Higher than EU Average
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Road Between Velingrad and Sarnitsa Remains Closed After Flooding from the Chepinska River Road Between Velingrad and Sarnitsa Remains Closed After Flooding from the Chepinska River
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
President Iotova: There Would Be No Progress in EU Accession Talks with North Macedonia until Bulgarians Are Included in the Country’s Constitution President Iotova: There Would Be No Progress in EU Accession Talks with North Macedonia until Bulgarians Are Included in the Country’s Constitution
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands, President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands,
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Вижте видео от опожаряването на колата на кмета на Бистрица
Вижте видео от опожаряването на колата на кмета на Бистрица
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
ЕС ще участва като наблюдател в заседанието на Съвета за мир на Тръмп ЕС ще участва като наблюдател в заседанието на Съвета за мир на Тръмп
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
По света
Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали присъдата на Орлин Владимиров от доживотен затвор на 20 години Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали присъдата на Орлин Владимиров от доживотен затвор на 20 години
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория оглед на местопроизшествието Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория оглед на местопроизшествието
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Продължава разчистването на пътя Велинград – Сърница
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Шумен остава без вода за неопределено време заради авария в...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
2 г. от смъртта на Навални: Митинги в памет на убития опозиционер...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ