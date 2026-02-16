Snow Cover Expected to Build in Northern and Western Bulgaria Tomorrow, Feb 17

During the night, cloud cover across eastern and most southern parts of the country will be considerable, with rain in places. Around and after midnight, cloud will also increase over western areas and rain will set in there as well. Conditions will be calm or with a light east-north-easterly wind. Minimum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, around 2°C in Sofia.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly below the monthly average. It will continue to fall, before beginning to rise again tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow, February 17, under the influence of a deep Mediterranean low-pressure system, the weather will remain overcast with widespread precipitation, locally heavy. Rain will dominate, though snow is expected in north-western districts and on the higher western plateaus. Winds will be moderate, strong in the north-east, from the east-north-east; in southern regions they will blow from the east-south-east. By evening, winds will veer to the north-west and strengthen, bringing in colder air. Maximum temperatures will range from 2–3°C in the north-west to 10–12°C in the south-east, around 5°C in Sofia. Overnight into Wednesday, precipitation will persist. Snow will fall across northern and western areas, leading to the formation of a snow cover.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy, with rain in many places continuing through the night into Wednesday. A moderate east-north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will reach 6–10°C. Sea-water temperatures are 5–7°C, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy with snowfall. Rain will fall over Strandzha and Sakar. Precipitation will be locally heavy. Strong winds from the southern quarter will blow, turning north-north-westerly by evening and strengthening further. Maximum temperatures will be about 2°C at 1,200 metres and around –2°C at 2,000 metres.

On Wednesday morning, precipitation will still affect eastern and mountainous areas, and as the cold air deepens, rain will turn to snow everywhere. By midday the precipitation will cease, and later cloud will break and thin. It will remain windy, with moderate to strong north-westerly winds. Minimum temperatures will range from –3°C to 2°C, while maximum temperatures will lie between –1°C and 4°C, reaching 9–10°C in the far south-west.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Winds will ease and turn southerly, bringing milder air. In some lowlands and basins there will be fog or low cloud.