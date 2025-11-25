Sofia's Waste Crisis: Bins Overflow Again in 'Lyulin' as 'Slatina' Distributes Waste Bags

The mayors of Sofia’s Lyulin and Slatina districts exchanged sharp words over waste collection and winter preparedness during an appearance on “The Day Begins” programme on BNT on November 25. Georgi Todorov warned of a worsening crisis with overflowing bins in Lyulin, concerns over snow-clearing readiness and strained communication with Sofia Municipality. His counterpart from Slatina, Georgi Iliev, countered that he enjoys full institutional access and is already working from a clear plan for rubbish collection and winter maintenance from 1 December.

Georgi Todorov, Mayor of Lyulin:

“After some initial improvement, the situation is deteriorating again. Many residents have contacted me, and during my own inspection yesterday I found bins overflowing once more. Some have not been emptied for five or six days. I have requested a meeting with the Deputy Mayor for Ecology, Ms Bobcheva, which should take place in the coming days. The situation is very unpleasant, and people are increasingly frustrated.”

Georgi Iliev, Mayor of Slatina, responded that lessons learned in Lyulin are already being applied elsewhere.

“We’ve gained experience there. I even sent several teams from my district to help in Lyulin and in Krasno Selo. I honestly don’t understand why my colleague needs to book meetings with Ms Bobcheva – whenever I’ve gone, she has been available. Yesterday, for example, we met together with the director of the Sofia Waste Treatment Enterprise, Mr Savov, and agreed a clear plan for what happens after 1 December, once the current contract expires.”

Iliev insisted that Mayor Vasil Terziev “does not divide district mayors” and that access to the municipal administration is unrestricted.

He detailed new responsibilities Slatina will take on – including cleaning around public transport stops and placing salt containers at each of the district’s 83 stops for winter conditions. Funding for the necessary equipment, he added, is expected this week.

The mayor of Lyulin wished his colleague from Slatina not to let his optimism fade, but the reality may be different and admitted that he has a communication problem with Sofia Municipality.

“It is all very well that my colleague Mr Iliev has excellent plans — we had such plans too. But on the ground, things turn out rather differently. Of course, I do not wish to speculate, and I sincerely hope there will be no ‘special treatment’ of Lyulin in connection with my departure from one of the parties supporting Mr Terziev, as that would be particularly unfair on the residents of Lyulin. The truth is that I am experiencing certain difficulties in communicating with Sofia Municipality. In fact, I can meet with Ms Bobcheva only by making an appointment in advance — quite understandably, as she also has her commitments. We do maintain a very active working relationship with the Municipal Inspectorate on the ground in Lyulin, and I am genuinely grateful for that. But I truly wish Mr Iliev every success — he will certainly need it. He will see for himself the challenges he is about to face.”

Regarding snow removal, Georgi Todorov pointed out that the situation is also very worrying.

“Yes, the situation regarding snow clearance is very worrying, as I have no information — despite requesting it through the proper channels — about what equipment will be deployed in Lyulin for winter maintenance, and winter is already at our doorstep. I want to stress that the Lyulin district, like all other districts, does not have the capacity or the authority to clean streets, collect refuse or carry out snow clearance. What citizens need to understand is that, unfortunately, there is still no overarching vision for how we intend to keep our city cleaner — not least because no contracts have yet been signed. Please don’t misunderstand me: I am far from suggesting that taxpayers’ money should be spent recklessly or without properly justified costs. But when you enter into such a challenge, it seems both reasonable and essential, above all in the interests of the public, to be adequately equipped with the necessary resources, so that residents do not ultimately suffer from the situation.”

The mayor of the Slatina district also acknowledged his concerns but emphasised that there was no need for panic.