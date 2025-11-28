Sofia Hosts International Forum on Artificial Intelligence, Digital Policy and Data Governance

The “UpToGATE: New Horizons 2025” forum, organised by the GATE Institute at Sofia University, opened on November 27 in the Bulgarian capital.

The event brings together experts in artificial intelligence, digital policy and data governance. Among the key topics are the EU’s new regulatory framework, trusted data sharing, and practical applications of AI in smart cities, healthcare and public administration.

The aim of the forum is to speed up the adoption of practices that are not only effective but also secure across these fields. International guests include Professor Noboru Koshizuka of the University of Tokyo, as well as Michela Magas and Cristina Bocă from leading research centres in nanotechnology and digital innovation — figures who help shape the global direction of artificial intelligence innovation.