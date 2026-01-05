Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect

From tomorrow, 6 January, Arch. Bogdana Panayotova will no longer serve as Sofia’s Chief Architect, the capital’s mayor, Vasil Terziev, has confirmed in a statement to the media.

“I accept her resignation and thank her for the decision, which allows this matter to be closed institutionally and enables the municipality to move forward,” Mayor Terziev said.

The position of Sofia’s Chief Architect will be filled on an interim basis by Boyan Nedev. According to Mr Terziev, this will “ensure the normal functioning of the administration and continuity in ongoing processes”.

The mayor also outlined the priorities of the urban planning reform launched by the city administration.