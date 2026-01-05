БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect

From tomorrow, 6 January, Arch. Bogdana Panayotova will no longer serve as Sofia’s Chief Architect, the capital’s mayor, Vasil Terziev, has confirmed in a statement to the media.

Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns

“I accept her resignation and thank her for the decision, which allows this matter to be closed institutionally and enables the municipality to move forward,” Mayor Terziev said.

The position of Sofia’s Chief Architect will be filled on an interim basis by Boyan Nedev. According to Mr Terziev, this will “ensure the normal functioning of the administration and continuity in ongoing processes”.

The mayor also outlined the priorities of the urban planning reform launched by the city administration.

“It is important to clearly state what lies at the heart of the reform we have begun. The major challenges facing Sofia are specific and long-term: the creation of an Urban Development Fund to secure the construction and maintenance of infrastructure; the initiation of legislative and regulatory changes to curb overdevelopment; and a new approach to spatial planning that links construction with traffic, social infrastructure, green spaces and the overall quality of the urban environment,” Mr Terziev said.

“This requires a clear governance model, strong coordination and teamwork. For me, reform is not about positions, but about results—how decisions are taken more quickly and transparently, how available resources are used, and how the city genuinely changes for the better,” he added.

