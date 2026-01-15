Sofia Mayor: No Waste Problems in 19 of the City’s 24 Districts

There are no waste collection problems in 19 of Sofia’s 24 districts, Mayor Vasil Terziev said, adding: “We will cope.”

He explained that he has received assurances from Sofekostroy that in Lyulin and Krasno Selo regular waste collection will begin within a month.

According to him, in Slatina and Poduyane both the cleaning equipment and the number of workers have been increased.

“Elections are coming and this issue will be heavily politicised. Sofia will be used as a tool in a national campaign by everyone. I sincerely hope the state will not play the role it did during the public transport crisis, when it decided to provide assistance without being asked,” Terziev said.

In his words, the funds allocated for public transport were “a disservice”, as they were granted without considering the long-term consequences.

“The bigger issue is what we do with people who are used to never being told ‘no’. That is our major battle – sometimes we have to say ‘no’. We stand by these principles because we were elected precisely for that: to protect public resources in the best possible way. We are talking about an extra BGN 400 million… that is the real battle,” the mayor added.

Terziev also said there would be no increase in the rubbish collection fee this year and expressed hope that there would be no rise next year either.

Meanwhile, following a decision by the Municipal Electoral Commission, councillor Ivan Aleksiev, who had distanced himself from the Vazrazhdane group upon taking office in the Sofia Municipal Council, was removed. He was replaced by Anton Brankov, who took the oath today, January 15. Brankov enters via the 'Vazrazhdane' list but is expected to declare himself an independent councillor.