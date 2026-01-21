БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia Mayor Terziev after President Radev's Resignation: Any Political Force That Ensures Fair Treatment for the Capital Is Welcome

Снимка: BTA

“Any individual or political party that contributes to Sofia being treated more fairly is welcome. However, first we should see what the programme will be, in what format they would take part, what their geopolitical orientation would be, and what their priorities would be. Only then can we have a conversation,” said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on January 21 in response to the resignation submitted by Rumen Radev as President.

Terziev added that his main concern is when and how changes will be made so that Sofia is treated fairly.
“What matters most to me is when and how things will change so that Sofia receives fair treatment. The city must receive the funding it is entitled to for infrastructure projects, and it must not be penalised by various ministries and institutions. The work for the city should simply be done,” he said.

According to him, Radev's exit on the political scene is just something that will cause a stir for the time being, and we can only hope that it will be for the better.

According to the mayor, Radev’s entry into the political arena is, for the moment, simply a development that is likely to bring movement and dynamism, and it remains to be hoped that this will be for the better.

Terziev made the comments during an on-site inspection of the construction of a new building at Primary School No. 126 “Petko Yu. Todorov” in the Strelbishte residential district.

“There were problems with bulky waste, but it is now being collected. In Lyulin, we are also moving towards normalisation. I monitor daily how many vehicles are operating on the ground, and the collection of bulky waste is being carried out regularly. The problem is not limited to Lyulin and Krasno Selo – everywhere people are disposing of items that have accumulated over time,” he added.

He noted that the Iztok district remains the most problematic area, where difficulties have persisted over the past few weeks. Terziev said the municipal authorities would support the district mayor to ensure the area is cleaned. Additional machinery and personnel have also been deployed in the Slatina and Poduyane districts.

