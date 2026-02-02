Sofia Prison Chief Suspended Over Early Release Proposal for Evelin Banev – Brendo

The head of Sofia Prison, Borislav Chorbanski, has been temporarily removed from his position after submitting a proposal to the Sofia City Court for the early conditional release of Evelin Banev, known as Brendo, who is serving a sentence for cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

The Ministry of Justice announced that, by order of outgoing Minister Georgi Georgiev, an investigation has been launched. The exact reasons for Chorbanski’s proposal have not been disclosed, but the Ministry will review the grounds on which he recommended Brendo’s early release. Chorbanski will remain suspended until the investigation is completed.

To qualify for early conditional release, several conditions must be met: the prisoner must have served more than half of the sentence — or, in the case of a repeat offender, more than two-thirds — and must provide sufficient evidence that they have reformed during their time in prison.

It was on these grounds that Chorbanski submitted his proposal to the Sofia City Court, recommending Brendo’s early conditional release. Brendo has been held in Sofia Prison since June 2024, when he voluntarily surrendered after six years on the run.

Brendo has three convictions: a 20-year sentence in Italy for cocaine trafficking, a 10-year sentence in Romania also for cocaine trafficking, and a six-year sentence in Bulgaria for laundering money obtained from drug trafficking. After his surrender, the Bulgarian court combined these sentences into a single total term of 10½ years.

A new case has now been opened in the Sofia City Court specifically regarding Brendo’s sentence and the proposal for his early release. If Chorbanski’s recommendation is accepted, Brendo could potentially be released less than two years after entering prison, without being wanted or having to remain in hiding.

“Cocaine Kingpin” Evelin Banev voluntarily surrendered to the Bulgarian law enforcement authorities