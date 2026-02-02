БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова пред ПП-ДБ: Трябва да отговорим...
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
Правната комисия в НС реши: Секциите в страните извън ЕС...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ГЕРБ-СДС: Предстоят ни трудни...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Важно за шофьорите: От днес влиза в сила новата...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Месец януари през фотообектива на Десислава Кулелиева...
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Prison Chief Suspended Over Early Release Proposal for Evelin Banev – Brendo

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази

The prison director did not inform the Chief Director of the General Directorate for Execution of Sentences or the Ministry of Justice about the proposal he had submitted.

отстраняват временно шефа затвора софия заради предложението освобождаването брендо
Снимка: Archive/BTA

The head of Sofia Prison, Borislav Chorbanski, has been temporarily removed from his position after submitting a proposal to the Sofia City Court for the early conditional release of Evelin Banev, known as Brendo, who is serving a sentence for cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

The Ministry of Justice announced that, by order of outgoing Minister Georgi Georgiev, an investigation has been launched. The exact reasons for Chorbanski’s proposal have not been disclosed, but the Ministry will review the grounds on which he recommended Brendo’s early release. Chorbanski will remain suspended until the investigation is completed.

To qualify for early conditional release, several conditions must be met: the prisoner must have served more than half of the sentence — or, in the case of a repeat offender, more than two-thirds — and must provide sufficient evidence that they have reformed during their time in prison.

It was on these grounds that Chorbanski submitted his proposal to the Sofia City Court, recommending Brendo’s early conditional release. Brendo has been held in Sofia Prison since June 2024, when he voluntarily surrendered after six years on the run.

Brendo has three convictions: a 20-year sentence in Italy for cocaine trafficking, a 10-year sentence in Romania also for cocaine trafficking, and a six-year sentence in Bulgaria for laundering money obtained from drug trafficking. After his surrender, the Bulgarian court combined these sentences into a single total term of 10½ years.

A new case has now been opened in the Sofia City Court specifically regarding Brendo’s sentence and the proposal for his early release. If Chorbanski’s recommendation is accepted, Brendo could potentially be released less than two years after entering prison, without being wanted or having to remain in hiding.

“Cocaine Kingpin” Evelin Banev voluntarily surrendered to the Bulgarian law enforcement authorities

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът постепенно се топи
1
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до хижа “Петрохан”
2
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до...
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от куршуми в главите на тримата убити
3
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от...
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за "Евровизия"
4
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
5
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
6
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Bulgaria

Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
У нас
До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Спорт
Задържаха мъж и жена, изтезавали животни, за да продават видеата
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Съдът отмени условната присъда на прокурорския син от Перник
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": Неизпълнените обещания най-много отблъскват...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Убит е Сейф ал-Ислам - син на бившия либийски лидер Муамар Кадафи
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ