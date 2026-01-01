Sofia Public Transport Cards Switch to Prices in Euro from Today

Public transport travel cards in Sofia are being sold at new prices in euros from 1 January 2026, the Centre for Urban Mobility announced on January 1.

All fares have now been converted into euros, with amounts rounded down in favour of passengers.

Standard fare travel cards



Personalised cards

Monthly card for all daytime lines:

€25.50 (previously 50.00 levs)

€25.50 (previously 50.00 levs) Annual card for all lines:

€185.00 (365.00 levs)

€185.00 (365.00 levs) Monthly card for one daytime surface line:

€11.50 (23.00 levs)

€11.50 (23.00 levs) Monthly metro card:

€17.50 (35.00 levs)

Non-personalised cards

Monthly card for all daytime lines:

€35.50 (70.00 levs)

Annual card for all lines:

€305.00 (600.00 levs)

€305.00 (600.00 levs) Monthly card for one daytime surface line:

€14.00 (28.00 levs)

€14.00 (28.00 levs) Monthly metro card:

€21.00 (42.00 levs)

A few days ago, the Centre presented the new prices for the public transport cards for seniority and age pensioners, as well as for people over 68 years of age:

Senior citizens

► Monthly card for all lines

25.00 lv. - 12.70 €

► Monthly card for one line - surface transport or metro

11.00 lv. - 5.60 €

Persons aged 68 and over

► Monthly card for all lines

10.00 lv. - 5.00 €

This is also how much students over 14, undergraduates and postgraduates will pay:

► Monthly card for all lines

15.00 lv. - 7.50 €

► Monthly card for one land line

6.90 lv. - 3.50 €

► Monthly metro card

9.00 lv. - 4.60 €

That's also how much students over 14, undergraduates and postgraduates will pay:

► Monthly card for all lines

15.00 BGN - 7.50 €

► Monthly card for one land line

6.90 lv. - 3.50 €

► Monthly metro card

9.00 lv. - 4.60 €

graphics by Centre for Urban Mobility