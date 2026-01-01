Sofia Public Transport Cards Switch to Prices in Euro from Today

The amounts of all transport documents are rounded down in favour of the customers
Public transport travel cards in Sofia are being sold at new prices in euros from 1 January 2026, the Centre for Urban Mobility announced on January 1.
All fares have now been converted into euros, with amounts rounded down in favour of passengers.
Standard fare travel cards
Personalised cards
Non-personalised cards
€35.50 (70.00 levs)
A few days ago, the Centre presented the new prices for the public transport cards for seniority and age pensioners, as well as for people over 68 years of age:
Senior citizens
► Monthly card for all lines
25.00 lv. - 12.70 €
► Monthly card for one line - surface transport or metro
11.00 lv. - 5.60 €
Persons aged 68 and over
► Monthly card for all lines
10.00 lv. - 5.00 €
This is also how much students over 14, undergraduates and postgraduates will pay:
► Monthly card for all lines
15.00 lv. - 7.50 €
► Monthly card for one land line
6.90 lv. - 3.50 €
► Monthly metro card
9.00 lv. - 4.60 €
graphics by Centre for Urban Mobility