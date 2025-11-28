БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia to Introduce Temporary Waste Collection Measures in Three Districts from 1 December

The aim is to ensure continuity of service and to prevent waste chaos in three areas - Izgrev, Poduyane and Slatina

From 1 December, Sofia Municipality will introduce a temporary waste collection arrangement in the districts of Izgrev, Poduyane and Slatina (Zone 3), the municipal administration announced on November 28.

The measure follows the expiry of the current contract with the Green Partners consortium and delays to the new public procurement procedure, the decision of which is being appealed before the Commission for Protection of Competition. The aim is to ensure continuity of the service and prevent disruption in the three districts.

According to the municipality, all available resources are being mobilised to cover Zone 3 and maintain regular waste collection. The temporary scheme will begin with five refuse trucks and six smaller vehicles operated by the Municipal Waste Treatment Enterprise. A further six collection trucks are expected to arrive in early December. This fleet, the administration says, is sufficient to service the area.

District administrations are in active dialogue with businesses and commercial establishments to secure additional voluntary support for municipal teams, particularly at weekends. The municipality is also providing the extra funding required to strengthen local capacity.

In Poduyane, meetings with residents and businesses are being held on a publicly announced schedule. The district will rely on three light-duty vehicles with a 3,500 kg payload, one van and two electric collection vehicles.

In Izgrev, a truck with a driver and four operatives will focus on collecting bulky waste. The district administration will also organise the distribution of refuse bags and gloves to residents.

The municipal company Sofekostroy will also begin taking over services in Lyulin in stages from this week.

Despite uncertainties over contracting, Sofia Municipality says it is prepared for the winter season. More than 200 snow-clearing machines are available across the city. Most are operated by firms contracted until the end of December and can be assigned work. For districts shifting to municipal servicing, negotiations have been held to secure additional equipment and staff from early January.

The municipality reports that two appeals are delaying progress on securing permanent waste collection in Zone 6 (Lyulin and Krasno Selo) and Zone 3 (Izgrev, Poduyane and Slatina). Four appeals have been lodged regarding Zone 1 (Lozenets, Sredets and Studentski) and Zone 7 (Vazrazhdane, Oborishte and Triaditsa), after the municipality cancelled the procurement.

In Zone 4, a contract was due to be concluded with the sole qualified bidder, but this step has also been delayed due to challenges at an earlier stage of the procedure.

On 25 November, Sofia Municipality sent a reminder to the Commission for Protection of Competition urging it to rule within the deadline on the request for preliminary execution and contract signing for Zone 4. The Commission has not yet issued a decision, despite the deadline having expired on 21 November, the municipality notes.

Procedures for Zone 2 and Zone 5 are expected to be completed in early December.

The municipality stresses that strict monitoring of the current Green Partners contract has been stepped up to ensure a smooth transition to temporary municipal waste collection.

Residents are urged to separate their waste. Servicing of the coloured recycling containers is independent of household waste collection, and each item placed in a recycling container eases pressure on the standard bins, the municipality reminds. Bulky items, green waste and construction waste must not be disposed of in household containers.

The waste crisis in the Lyulin district “is not over – it is returning with full force”, the district mayor, Georgi Todorov, warned at a briefing in the Municipal Council. He said the situation had deteriorated markedly over the past ten days, with waste once again piling up. Expected snowfall next week would further worsen the situation, he added.

